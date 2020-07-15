These Miami Dolphins undrafted rookies could shine in 2020
Which Miami Dolphins undrafted rookies will standout in 2020 and make the roster?
Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins have shown that they can find gems in the undrafted free agent market by signing players like Nik Needham and Preston Williams in 2019. Who will the gems be that have been signed after the 2020 draft?
Following the draft, the team proceeded to sign 10 players as undrafted free agents. Signing wide receivers Matt Cole and Kirk Merritt, offensive tackles Jonathan Hubbard and Nik Kaltmayer, center Donnell Stanley, tight end Bryce Sterk, defensive tackles Benito Jones and Ray Lima, and defensive end Tyshun Render.
Looking at the receivers, the road for Cole and Merritt will be uphill however not impossible. While Cole was at McKendree University, he finished with 1,832 all-purpose yards in 2019 and 14 touchdowns. He also set a school record with 708 kick return yards in 2018. He also ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash during his pro day.
With Merritt, the Arkansas State receiver showed his athleticism during his pro day. He showcased his speed with a 4.33 time on his 40-yard dash and also posted a 45.5″ vertical leap, although he has shown on video to leap 49″ high.
In 2019, he accounted for 12 receiving touchdowns and 806 yards while adding another 415 yards and a touchdown in kick and punt returns.
Although DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Allen Hurns appear safe it should be an exciting competition between Merritt, Cole, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant to see who makes the final spots on the squad.
At the offensive tackle position, both Jonathan Hubbard and Nik Kaltmayer are beasts. Hubbard standing at 6’5″ and 310 lbs and Kaltmayer standing tall at 6’8″ and 311 pounds. Hubbard moves very well for a big man, looking at his highlight videos the Northwestern State product stands out as a wall of protection on the offensive line and moves very fluid.
Kaltmayer started all 12 games this past season for the Kansas State Wildcats and displayed a great deal of fluidity in his blocking assignments. He provided solid protection on the edge. For now, at least, it would appear that both Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt would be safe bets for the starting tackles, Kaltmayer and Hubbard should upgrade the depth at the position as well as possibly move inside and help at guard.
Also along the offensive line, Donnell Stanley should provide competition at guard and also be a backup at center. The product of the University of South Carolina started in 38 of 50 games in his college career at both guard and center.
Rounding out the offensive additions to the Miami Dolphins team is Bryce Sterk who signed with the team as a tight end although, in college, he was an edge rusher for the Montana State Bobcats. He finished his college career with 65 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, and 15 sacks.
Although he did play tight end in high school, it will be interesting to see where his athletic ability lends itself best to the team. At tight end, time will tell if he can beat out Chris Myarick or Durham Smythe on the depth charts.
On the defensive side of the ball, the team added defensive tackles Benito Jones and Ray Lima. Jones finished his time at Ole Miss, with 132 tackles, 31 for a loss and 10.5 sacks. At 6’1″ and 310 lbs., he often went up against double teams on the line. He keeps his feet moving and once the ball is snapped he goes into attack mode.
In his three seasons with Iowa State, Lima tallied 87 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss. Both Jones and Lima need refinement in their respective games, but they should add valuable depth behind Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux.
Lastly, defensive end Tyshun Render was signed to the team. The product from Middle Tennessee State had a productive college career finishing up with 119 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Render plays quick and shows the ability to get after the ball.
With Raekwon Davis, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, and Curtis Weaver likely ahead of Render, the battle between Render, Jason Strowbridge, and Avery Moss should provide some excitement to see who emerges.