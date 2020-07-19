Miami Dolphins tell rookies to report on Thursday instead of Tuesday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be returning to camp this week and have notified their rookies.
This week will mark a return to the football field for rookies and Miami Dolphins coaches as the team will begin training camp on Thursday.
For the Dolphins, the 2020 camp schedule was supposed to begin this Tuesday but amid concerns over the pandemic which has exploded in recent weeks in South Florida, the Dolphins have been taking a wait and see approach to getting players back on the field. Now that time has come.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has informed his Twitter followers that the Dolphins have sent word to their rookies to report on Thursday.
Training camp is going to be a lot different this year and we have noted the changes over the last few weeks as the NFL has released them. There is still no guarantee that 2020 season will happen despite the fact the league says there will be a season and aside from pre-season changes, everything else should be fine.
One thing is for certain, however, whether there is a season or not, the return of training camp is going to give sports fans something else to finally talk about on social media. With MLB finally returning for a stunted season that will not include out NL and AL games against each other as well as a temporary relocation for the Toronto Blu Jays who were informed by the Canadian government that they could not play in Canada, a return of football is most welcomed.
Of course, there are still concerns about player health and the Dolphins are making every effort to keep players healthy. Players and coaches alike will have to be very careful in what they do outside of the facility when they are not at camp.