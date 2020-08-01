Two more Miami Dolphins placed on injured reserve/COVID list
By James Reeve
Two more Miami Dolphins players have found themselves placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list after training camp began.
Just days after the Miami Dolphins placed three players on the new COVID list, a further two players have been added.
Earlier in the week, rookie long snapper Blake Ferguson, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and rookie defensive tackle Benito Jones were placed on the list, though Jones was removed just two days later.
Now, though, the Dolphins have placed arguably their most important player to date on the list in linebacker Jerome Baker, who joins defensive tackle Zach Sieler in the latest players to end up on the list.
Being placed on the list does not necessarily mean that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, but they may have come into close contact with someone that has.
Players placed on the list must receive two negative tests before they can be removed, something that the aforementioned Jones must have had in order to find himself removed after just two days.
Since being selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2018 Draft, Baker has been an important player for the Dolphins’ linebacker corps, playing every single regular-season games over the past two seasons while starting 26 of them.
The former Ohio State Buckeye has combined for 205 total tackles (133 solo, seven for a loss), 4.5 sacks (nine QB hits) and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).
His 126 combined tackles in 2019 led the team by some margin and his growth under the defensive-minded Brian Flores should see him continue his impressive development when the 2020 season gets underway.
Baker himself gave a brief comment on his situation via his official Twitter account, reassuring fans that he is fine.
Sieler, who was also taken in the 2018 Draft, by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round, is more of a fringe player that will be hoping to compete for more playing time in 2020, registering five tackle assists, one sack (two QB hits) and two pass defences in just three games for the Dolphins – one of which was as a starter.
While a number of players have been placed on the new reserve/COVID list by the Dolphins, none have decided to opt-out of the upcoming season – whereas a number of high profile players from across the league, including many from the New England Patriots, already have.