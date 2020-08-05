Albert Wilson becomes second Miami Dolphins receiver to opt-out
By Brian Miller
Albert Wilson becomes second Miami Dolphins receiver to opt-out of the 2020 season.
A day after Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns announced that he was opting out of the 2020 season, Albert Wilson decided to do the same.
The decision to leave the Miami Dolphins for the year was a hard one for Wilson who announced his decision on social media. The move leaves the Dolphins a little thinner at wide-receiver and the slot is going to need some work now.
With both Hurns and Wilson out, the Dolphins undrafted rookies suddenly find themselves staring at an opportunity they may not have had prior to the start of this week. Kirk Merritt stands a good chance now of making this team although the Dolphins will most certainly hit the free-agent market for competition.
With the decision comes a financial bonus for the Dolphins. Wilson renegotiated his contract this past off-season taking a big pay cut and avoiding the possibility of being released. He was scheduled to make $2.1 million this year in base salary but carry a $5.1 million cap hit. That money will now go back into the Dolphins bank for 2020.
The Miami Dolphins had $20 million and change in open cap space before Albert Wilson opted out.
Like with Hurns, Wilson’s contract will be rolled out to next year without accrual meaning he will still have two years left on his contract but nothing is guaranteed that the spot will be remaining for him.
Had Wilson be released instead of opting out, the Dolphins would have carried a $2.3 million dollar hit on the cap while saving $2.8 million. That will still be the case next season so if a player like Merritt or someone else steps up and plays well, Wilson may not have a job if the Dolphins think the value lies elsewhere.