Miami Dolphins Brian Flores coaching fundamentals is what they need

By Brian Miller

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the second half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores believes in strong fundamentals and he always begins there.

Brian Flores led his team onto the practice field today for the first time in pads since last year’s season finale against the Patriots, so naturally, he coached fundamental football.

After practice was over, Flores met with the media and of course, was asked about his trio of quarterbacks. What was he looking for? Good huddle communication, footwork, ball placement and accuracy.

"I want to see them get guys in and out of the huddle, good communication, good execution, good fundamentals at their specific position – just from a footwork, ball placement, accuracy, those types of things. We’re still in the early stages. Obviously it’s a new offense. We’re trying to execute at a good clip early on.” – Brian Flores via Dolphins released post-practice transcripts"

Fundamentals it is. The 16-year quarterback on your roster? Nope, same thing the young rookie gets fundamentals. The good news is that is exactly where every coach should begin and where most Miami Dolphins head coaches have failed.

Flores gets it. He understands that you have to know who to do the basics before you can to the extraordinary.

In today’s practice, Tua Tagovailoa looked good, fundamentally. He wasn’t asked to do much more than throw to open routes but his footwork was excellent and his ball placement was very good. Flores said that he will be in pads but it is also something they will monitor his situation daily.

Flores said that Tua looked healthy out there and that is a good sign. That will also be what fans will want to know about daily because when the season arrives, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be on the Dolphins fan-shortlist.

Miami is one day into practice and so far, so good.

