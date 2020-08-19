Isaiah Ford has a great opportunity to make the team this year
By Nick Belotto
With the opt outs of Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford knows he has to work hard to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
NFL training camps in 2020 are very different than normal. But for Isaiah Ford, the new challenges presented by the pandemic are giving him a great opportunity to prove his worth in the NFL. Two of the receivers that would have been above him on the depth chart in Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson decided to opt out, moving Ford up the projected depth chart.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Ford will be given any type of playing time. He will still have to earn it and he knows it.
Ford came on at the end of last season and performed admirably. He finished the year with 23 catches for 244 yards, which doesn’t scream all star caliber player. But, looking back on his game time in the final stretch of the season, Ford played well when the ball was thrown his way to suggest that there is further room for growth with him.
And now, looking at the way the roster is unfolding, Ford may get the chance to prove his supporters right sooner rather than later.
Ford knows that hard work is a good way to start with his. When asked about his work ethic on Wednesday, he thanked his parents for teaching him how to work, knowing that if “you want success, you’re gonna have to put in work.” (Ford, Courtesy of Miami Dolphins Press Conference, 8-19-20).
But, it isn’t just hard work that will determine wether or not Ford moves up the depth chart and gets to see some playing time on Sundays. He will need to make sure that he can learn the offense that new Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey is trying to put on the field. More importantly, he will have to show the coaches that he can stay healthy as well.
Ford has struggled with injuries in training camps prior and will need to be able to prove that his body can hold up for 16 NFL games. He was asked about this on Wednesday and he knows that he needed to work hard to overcome those challenges. He said he worked hard to fine tune his body to make sure it can handle the physical aspects of a full season (Courtesy of the Miami Dolphins Press Conference).
Hopefully, for him and the team, that works out.
It seems like Ford has the right mentality and work ethic to push up the depth chart. He will need to use these next few weeks wisely to prove to the coaching staff that he is capable of staying healthy and that there is potential to build on what was a solid end to the 2019 season.