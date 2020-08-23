Why the Miami Dolphins should stay away from Earl Thomas
By Brian Miller
Earl Thomas is about to be either a free agent or on the trade market and the Miami Dolphins don’t need him.
Over the weekend, news broke that safety Earl Thomas was on his way out of Baltimore so naturally, Miami Dolphins fans want him.
On Friday, the Pro Bowl safety was sent home from practice after a fight broke out between him and a teammate. Since his arrival in Baltimore, there have been reports of Thomas not getting along with the other players and now, his time in Baltimore appears to be at an end.
Thomas is one of the best safeties in the NFL. He has 9 seasons with Seattle and one with Baltimore and that one didn’t go very well for him. According to multiple reports he will be released or traded in the next day or two.
As for the Dolphins, well they could use some veteran safety help but Thomas is not the kind of guy you want working with and potentially mentoring the young guys like Brandon Jones who has looked good in camp so far.
The Dolphins used to buy into aging veterans with the hopes of milking a season or two out of them and in New England, Bill Belichick has made that an annual thing, but this isn’t New England and Chris Grier and Brian Flores are not stupid.
Miami has worked hard to build a team that respects each other while focusing on a unified goal of turning the franchise around. Signing Thomas would be a possibility if the team was in a position to charge for a Super Bowl run or even a division title but Miami isn’t there yet. They are not one piece away and signing Thomas would likely cause more internal issues than his play on the field would counterbalance.
It will be interesting to see where Thomas goes and frankly, I would love to see him land with the Jets where his attitude would mix perfectly against that of Adam Gase. It would be a fun implosion to watch from a division rival.