Miami Dolphins Kyle Van Noy appears to be day-to-day but expected back
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost Kyle Van Noy the other day to an undisclosed injury but it sounds as though it is not serious.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about Kyle Van Noy and his health.
It was reported by Omar Kelly earlier this week that Van Noy suffered what looked to be an upper torso injury. The Dolphins do not have to release any injury information this off-season so fans have been waiting to see if he returns.
On Tuesday, Brian Flores addressed a question about Van Noy’s health and while we can’t be certain, it sounds like it isn’t serious.
"As far as Kyle, he got banged up a little bit yesterday. He’s getting treatment. He’s feeling a little bit better. We’re just going to take this thing day to day and we’re hopeful he’ll be out there – I know he’ll try to get out there – as soon as he can.” – courtesy of the Miami Dolphins transcripts"
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
This could be taken as good news for the Dolphins who put $51 million down to lure him to Miami during last March’s free agency period. Van Noy is going to be the leader of the Dolphins defense and his lack of presence on the field will not help the younger guys.
Miami has had several players go down recently in practice. Jerome Baker, Noah Igbinoghene, and they lost Vince Biegel for the year. On Tuesday they released 5th round pick Curtis Weaver whose performance wasn’t doing him any favors once he was injured.
The Dolphins have less than three weeks before their first game in September but all indications are they should be healthy heading into the season but again, they have to avoid anything serious (knock on wood), as practice sessions continue.