Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft prospects: An early look ahead
Looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins will have the opportunity to add to their roster.
The 2021 NFL Draft class is going to be interesting without many games being played, how the Miami Dolphins fill their roster will be interesting.
Starting with the Florida State Seminoles, I wanted to take begin taking a look at a handful of players that could possibly be looked at by the Miami Dolphins for the upcoming draft. Although they have been struggling on the field as of late, there is still NFL caliber talent to look at. At first glance, the Seminoles under new coach Mike Norvell will have some growing pains as the team is young overall, with 17 of its players as seniors and redshirt seniors.
As the college football season begins to make their adjustments for a conference only schedule in football and in some cases postponing fall sports to the spring or not having fall sports, there is still work to be done and players to look at for NFL rosters around the league and specifically the Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, with the return to sports, we can all start to feel the excitement we get by cheering on our teams.
In the group of seniors highlighted by safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, and offensive lineman Andrew Boselli. Some others to keep an eye on are defensive backs, Meiko Dotson and Cyrus Fagan. There are a few non-senior names to keep an eye on as well as some will at the very least flirt with the idea of entering the NFL draft process, but we can look at those at a later date.
Starting with Nasirildeen, at 6’4″ and 220 lbs, the safety chose to return for his senior year at FSU and is poised to continue his performance from last season when he recorded career highs in total tackles with 101 while also getting two interceptions, one for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles. His effort last season had him being looked at to enter the draft last season, and after leading the team in tackles two straight seasons. As a player that can play safety as well as lineup as a linebacker and has shown he can roll up his sleeves and get after the ball.
Staying on defense, Marvin Wilson who at 6’5″ and 305 lbs is certainly a beast when he lines up on the defensive line. The term unfinished business rings true for Wilson. His 2019 season was cut short after nine games, and although he was still in the discussion for the 2020 draft, returning to Tallahassee and work on his game should only help him. In 2019, he tallied 44 tackles, with 8.5 being for a loss as well as five sacks. He also went from All-ACC Honorable mention in 2018 to first-team All-ACC in 2019
Switching sides to the offense for Andrew Boselli. The offensive line always seems to be a need for NFL teams and the Dolphins are no stranger to it. The team did make selections this past draft in order to address this issue looking and potentially drafting a player to groom and help bolster the line wouldn’t hurt. Boselli at 6’5″ and 321 lbs is a mountain of a man that has played both center and guard. He is also the son of Tony Boselli who was a standout on the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Meiko Dotson is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on. He began his career at Georgia Tech and transferred to Florida Atlantic after a year at community college. In his year at Florida Atlantic, he tallied nine interceptions which led the NCAA. He comes to Tallahassee as a graduate transfer and should provide the Seminoles some options on defense and should build on his effort last season. Lastly, is Cyrus Fagan, the 6’1″ 195 lbs. defensive back posted his best numbers with 41 total tackles and recording the first interception of his college career. The defensive back is probably facing an uphill climb to standout listed behind Nasirildeen at strong safety it will be interesting to see how the FSU defense uses both Fagan and Nasirildeen and see the friendly battle that ensues.