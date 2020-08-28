Miami Dolphins make more moves as season draws closer
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made some more moves with the season closing in.
Pretty soon, the Miami Dolphins are going to need to start thinking about reducing their roster as the season approaches quickly.
Final cuts are coming. This weekend would have been the third pre-season game of the season and tomorrow the Dolphins are expected to conduct a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. A dress rehearsal to kick-off the 2020 season.
A week later, the Dolphins will need to reduce their 80 man team.
On Thursday, the Dolphins brought DE Avery Moss back into the fold. Moss was released in late July along with Trent Harris. Two days ago, Harris rejoined the Dolphins and yesterday, Moss arrived as well.
Xavien Howard is the bigger news. He returned to practice for the first time. Released from the COVID list, Howard is going to be brought back slower as he continues to recover from his 2019 knee issues. Howard would be a surprise starter in week one given the fact he has not taken any practice reps since last year.
The Dolphins trade for Kalen Ballage is indeed for a conditional 7th round pick. Ballage is reunited with Adam Gase who drafted him.
Moss started eight games for the Dolphins last season. The Dolphins have a good core of defensive edge rushers and linebackers but need more depth. Both he and Harris are still not locked to make the roster.
New NFL roster rules keep in place the 53 man limit but teams can now carry up to 16 players on the practice squad with rules in place to allow teams to add players to their active roster on game day as needed due to the current health situations.