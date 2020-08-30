Miami Dolphins 2017 draft rewind: So much went wrong
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may want to take a long internal look at their scouting department because their drafts are not good.
Today, we take a look back at the 2017 draft. A draft that the Miami Dolphins probably wish they could do over again but is Chris Grier to blame?
It is hard to look at a draft or any player acquisitions when you don’t know who actually was calling the shots. In 2017, the Dolphins had a trifecta of bosses. Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum, and yes, general manager Chris Grier.
There has been a lot of talk that Grier was nothing more than a figurehead or a tie-breaking voice in the room and that Tannenbaum and Gase were the two who really made the decisions on players. From everything we have heard since Adam Gase left, that is a very likely scenario. Gase was and still remains a headstrong coach who thinks he has to control everything. He has also proven that his player evaluation skills leave a lot to be desired.
We may not be able to blame all of the 2017 draft on Gase but we can probably blame most of it on Gase and Tannenbaum. It will go down as one of the worst in Dolphin’s history.
Charles Harris – The first-round pick, number 22 overall never amounted to anything in Miami. He was traded this past off-season for a 7th round pick.
Raekwon McMillan – McMillan struggled in passing situations but was very good against the run. He was a leader last year but didn’t seem to fit into what Brian Flores was building on defense. He was traded along with a 5th round pick to the Raiders for a 4th two days ago.
Cordrea Tankersley – Tankersley battled some nagging injuries but even when he was healthy, he couldn’t get it together. Early signs of positive development didn’t last long and he was cut this off-season.
Isaac Asiata was taken in round five and is now a police officer after leaving the NFL prior to last season after the Dolphins released him. He appeared in only two games.
Davon Godchaux still remains with the team and is entering a contract season. He has done well and continues to get better. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins sign him to an extension.
Vincent Taylor was average in Miami and frankly, that wasn’t good enough. He was released and signed by the Bills after only two seasons. He did a better job running off with his mouth in Buffalo and is still rather average.
Isaiah Ford may finally make it through a whole season with the Dolphins and not jumping back and forth between the practice squad, free agency, and the active roster. He continues to work hard to improve and 2020 could be his last shot to impress the coaches.
While 2017 was bad, we will likely be looking at the 2018 draft in another year as well. The final Gase, Tannenbaum, and Grier draft included Mike Gesicki and Jerome Baker, but only two others are still on the Dolphins roster. Kicker Jason Sanders and back-up TE Durham Smythe.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded after acting like an infant, Kalen Ballage was traded last week, and two others, Cornell Armstrong and Quentin Poling are no longer in Miami.
Lets up the problem isn’t Grier as he has been the man in charge the last two drafts and those, are the most important ones now as the team is being built from them.