Miami Dolphins post-training camp running back predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will cut to 53 by Saturday at 4:00 eastern and they have some big decisions to make at running back.
When the Miami Dolphins make their final running back cuts by this weekend, tough decisions will be made and there will be some surprises.
Miami has six running backs on their roster currently and one fullback but they list Malcolm Perry as a runner and he has been doing a lot of work in the slot as a wide receiver. Mr. Versatility is probably making this squad but at what position?
Predicting the final roster of runners is not entirely difficult but it comes down to how many players the Miami Dolphins opt to keep on the roster on that unit.
Guaranteed
Matt Breida
The Dolphins traded for Breida during April’s draft and they love what they have seen so far. He is going to be a big part of this team’s offense in 2020 but the question is will the Dolphins extend him afterward. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.
Jordan Howard
Howard was the team’s top running back free agent signing and they envision he and Breida working together to wear down defenses. A tough running back, he could have his best season in the NFL this year with Miami.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
A very good chance
Malcolm Perry
Listed a running back and playing slot is the formula for a player to make the roster and while he is not 100% guaranteed a spot, he sure looks to be trending not only to make the roster but see action early in the season on the active roster.
After Howard and Breida it gets a little more cloudy but these two should see another year on the roster.
Myles Gaskin
Gaskin has had a good camp and has done everything the Dolphins have asked of him. That is important because in this system you need to be versatile. He should make the roster.
Patrick Laird
Laird looked good in spot duty last year but his biggest contributions come when he is catching the ball out of the backfield. It will be interesting to see how he does this year and I expect him to make the roster but his camp has been relatively quiet.
Outside looking in
Chandler Cox
There isn’t much wiggle room on the Dolphins roster for players that play a singular position that is not often used. Cox is the team’s only fullback but Miami doesn’t have to actually use a fullback and they have other players that can do it if they absolutely need to.
Cox has a shot to make the roster but the numbers are not lining up in his favor right now.
No chance
Salvon Ahmed
Recently claimed off waivers, Ahmed is a camp body that will be looking for a new opportunity after the final cuts. He is eligible for the practice squad and could find a home there now that Miami can carry six more players but I’m not sure he has had enough work at camp to warrant a spot given some of the other players who have been here since camp began.
Final prediction
Howard, Breida, Gaskins, Laird, and Perry will all make the roster but I do not think that Cox will make it and Ahmed will also be released.
Our roster total combined with quarterbacks is now at eight.