Miami Dolphins name team captains ahead of week one arrival
By Brian Miller
The NFL football season has arrived and the Miami Dolphins have named their captains.
This year, any Miami Dolphins news is good news and today we get the announcement of the team’s captains to kick-off the season.
Not surprisingly, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be one of the three offensive captains. Fitzpatrick carried the offense on his shoulders, and his legs in 2019 and in doing so earned the respect of his coaches and fellow teammates.
Center Ted Karras who will start and call the line blocking assignments will also add “captain” to his uniform and duties. Karras joined the Dolphins as a free agent this past off-season and will return to New England in week one.
Jesse Davis will also serve as a captain on offense. Not really a surprise. Of all the offensive lineman on the roster, no one has been with the Dolphins longer. Davis has been with the team, wait for it, since 2018 and no other offensive lineman has been here prior to 2019.
Defensively the Dolphins did what many expected in naming their captains.
Kyle Van Noy has been a mentor, leader, teacher, and has even taken to social media to interact with the Dolphins fans. Is it a surprise he was named a captain? Not at all. He leads by example and the Dolphins are hoping he can lift a young defensive group.
Bobby McCain has been around a while now. He has the respect of his teammates and this year, he will once again line up at safety and as he enters his second season full-time at the position, we should see a lot of progress in him in 2020.
Elandon Roberts emerged as one of the Dolphins leaders in 2019 so it is not a surprise that the Dolphins named a captain to enter 2020. He has been impressive in camp but now he needs to put it on the field again this year.
On special teams, there are few surprises.
Clayton Fejedelem was a special teams ace with the Bengals and the Dolphins signed him as a free agent for his play at that position. He will be a captain alongside Kavon Frazier who carved out a spot on the roster with his special teams play as well.