Peter King predicts the Miami Dolphins will win the AFC East
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will win the AFC East according to NFL media man Peter King.
While I wouldn’t boldly predict the Miami Dolphins winning the AFC East in 2020, Peter King believes that they will win 10 games and the division.
Most in the NFL community believe that the AFC East will be the Bills division to lose this year. The Patriots are a big question mark given the off-season changes but very few are believing that the Dolphins have a shot at the division.
King believes that Miami will get to 10 wins and if they did, that would most likely put them in contention for a playoff spot. King has Miami taking the 4th seed this year in his latest MMQB edition.
Looking at the Dolphins schedule, where would 10 wins come from? Let’s take a look.
The Dolphins could steal a game in New England as we don’t really know what kind of team the Patriots will be. Cam Newton is the QB but they are banged up at running back and their receiving corp isn’t electric.
Week two has Miami at home against the Bills. This could be an interesting game but I’m not putting the win in Miami’s column until I see them against the Patriots.
Miami should get wins against the Jaguars and Bengals and if they take the opener against the Patriots, that would be three of seven wins. King is being pretty gracious with the Dolphins. Miami has tough games against the Seahawks, 49’ers, and Chiefs and of course two against the Bills. Miami could taken both of the NE games and both of the Jets games but that would still only give Miami six wins. They would need to win four more.
They face the Raiders, Cardinals, Rams, Chargers, and Broncos. This is not an easy schedule by any means but if Miami is going to win the division, they need to beat the division teams and win those games against the Cardinals, Rams, Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders.
While not impossible, it would be a huge jump from last year and would solidify Brian Flores as a top NFL head coach. In fact, if the Dolphins make the playoffs as division winners or even as a Wildcard team, Flores should get the NFL Coach of the Year award.