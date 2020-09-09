Phinphanatic’s staff predicts the Miami Dolphins 2020 record
The guys at PhinPhanatic are predicting the Miami Dolphins 2020 record.
The Miami Dolphins season is finally upon us. All the trials and tribulations can now be pushed to the side, it’s time to suit and feel the bright lights.
The Miami Dolphins enter the season with a slightly smaller question mark. Last year, media outlets were already projecting the Dolphins to “Tank for Tua” or running down the Dolphins depth chart to see which player would quit or be traded. The culture that Coach Flores was trying to implement was one of adoption.
Now, in his 2nd year, Miami Dolphins fans can already see how coach Flores is adapting to his new players. Last year’s roster was full of ‘rental’ players. Which led the coaching staff to implement High School Football coaching tactics to break their mistakes – a perfect example of his TNT Hill. Any player that missed an assignment drew a flag or created a mistake, would have to run up a TnT Wall as punishment.
Entering year two, you haven’t heard any player speaking about this wall, the rationale behind it, Coach Flores and Chris Grier brought in veteran players from championship teams. Think about this for a second, two former New England Patriots were voted a team Captains for the Miami Dolphins. Coach Flores adopted his strategy, as he knew his players are maturing and those high school football tactics wouldn’t bode well for the championship pedigree.
I can’t remember hearing or reading about one player running to the wall. That type of adoption has been missing for years. Previous coaches would always state, we just need one more year of free agency and another solid draft. Or adjustments during a game, when the fans can clearly see that running the ball isn’t an option. Take it for what its worth, but in my eyes, I believe the Dolphins finally have a coach.
What does this all mean? It’s the beginning of the season, and the truth is the Dolphins schedule is crazy. Predicting their season isn’t as easy as it would have been last year. There is more talent in this football club and there is another year of tenure behind Coach Flo. There are some winnable games, but a belief that they are a playoff team would strictly depend on how quickly this new offensive line can gel.
I think a 7-9 season is in the cards for us.
akes years to create that commonality and sequence and without any preseason games, it’s hard to tell what it will look like. With all that being said, I think a 7-9 season is in the cards for us. Let’s see how our other writers believe the season will unfold.
James Reeve: 8-8
Brian Flores has addressed a number of areas that required improvement ahead of this season and looks to be building a defensive that can keep the Dolphins in games, regardless of how their offense performs. Fitzpatrick will hopefully continue his impressive run from last season and if not, Tua Tagovailoa is ready and waiting to take the reins and should do well behind the improved offensive line.
J Anderson: 9-7
If I were to say one side of the ball will be better than the other, the opposite will happen. The last time I tried that, like now, it seems the defense will be better than the offense. If the team can just play all-around well and stay disciplined, I can see them stealing some wins. As young as this team is, it would be foolish to expect consistency. We may be in for some roller coaster rides, with some surprises thrown in, both good and bad.
Brian Miller: 8-8
Unlike Peter King who thinks the Dolphins will win the division, I don’t see them finishing better than 8-8. The Dolphins have tough games ahead on the schedule and frankly, we can’t assume this early that the veteran additions to the roster will make such a huge difference. I think winning three more games than last year is a great improvement for such a young team.
George Keim – 10-6
The Dolphins are going to sneak up on some teams this year. The AFC East is down this year and is ripe for the pickings. The Dolphins defense will be much improved and will be a tough unit to throw on if healthy. Miami should be able to garner just enough offense with Fitzpatrick at the helm and a revamped running game. The key will be how quickly will the offensive line gel and can they be a unit of strength going forward.
Nick Belotto 9-7
The offense might struggle in the early weeks as the team’s new offensive line gels, but the defense is built to slow down high powered offenses. They might struggle out of the gate, but the Dolphins should be able to string together a few victories in the middle and end of the schedule to put them over .500 on the year and keep them relevant in the playoff picture.
Matthew Stevens 7-9
The Dolphins have more new pieces to put together than any team in the NFL and it’s going to take some time. Like last season, the Dolphins will struggle early but will be a team you don’t want to play the final month of the season.