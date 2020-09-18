Elandon Roberts out for Miami Dolphins Sunday while Bills lose two LBs
By Brian Miller
The final week two injury report has been released and the Miami Dolphins will be without Elandon Roberts on Sunday.
Elandon Roberts remains the concussion protocols after last weekend’s game and will miss the Miami Dolphins week two match-up.
Miami released their final week two injury report and only a few players are in jeopardy of playing on Sunday against the Bills. Roberts is already listed as out and Clayton Fejedelem remains doubtful with a pectoral issue.
Earlier today we talked about the DeVante Parker situation. He is listed a questionable with a hamstring issue and Brian Flores said he will literally be a game-time decision. Parker missed the 2nd half of last Sunday’s game with a hamstring issue.
The rest of the Dolphins should be good to go barring any surprises on Saturday.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
For the Bills, linebackers Tremain Edmunds, Matt Milano, and Del’Shawn Phillips are all listed as out. Edmunds and Milano are big contributors to the team’s defense.
Miami had a poor time running against the Patriots defense last week so maybe they find some lanes this week and can exploit the injuries. Of course, they will need to make it past the very solid defensive line first.
The Dolphins and Bills will kick-off at 1:00 eastern.
Losing Roberts is not ideal for the Dolphins who need his leadership on the field. Miami doesn’t have a great pass-rushing group and Robers was supposed to help in that area. With Roberts now out, the Dolphins will have to rely on Kamu Grugier-Hill and Calvin Munson.