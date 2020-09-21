Opposing offenses not feeling pressure from Miami Dolphins defense
The Miami Dolphins defense isn’t creating enough pressure on offenses.
After only two games, there is mounting pressure surrounding the Miami Dolphins on both sides of the ball.
Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey? Feeling the pressure of poor playcalling; especially in the red zone.
Head coach Brian Flores? The pressure to prove he can build a winning culture in Miami.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick? Feeling the pressure of Tua waiting in the wings.
Do you know who’s not feeling the pressure?
Opposing quarterbacks.
While everybody wants to blame the Dolphins secondary for the team’s 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they are simply the ‘scapegoat’ for an even bigger problem. Sure the Bills final touchdown (a 46 yarder from QB Josh Allen to WR John Brown) was aided by free safety Bobby McCain not helping over the top.
But what if I told you Allen was given 4.15 seconds to find Brown for that touchdown? That’s over a second longer than Allen’s average “aired” release time for the game.* Fifteen times (out of 31 attempts) he was given more than 2.5 seconds to look for a receiver. On those occasions, Allen finished 12 of 15 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins one sack, by Emmanuel Ogbah, in the game was only achieved after Josh Allen held onto the ball for 4.9 seconds.
Still feel like the secondary, which lost Byron Jones early to a groin injury, was to blame?
Listen, my intent isn’t to state the Dolphins won’t become a good pass-rushing team. It’s only two games into the season. That’s much too early to pass judgment.
What I will say is that for all the money, and draft picks, spent by Miami to bring in players that could rush the passer [Shaq Lawson (3yrs/$30M), Emmanuel Ogbah (2yrs/$15M), Kyle Van Noy (4yrs/$51M), Jason Strowbridge (5th round pick/2020), Christian Wilkins (1st round pick/2019)] it seems unfair to place the blame at the feet of a secondary that lost one half of their highly paid duo and forced a rookie (Igbinoghene) into shadowing a big-time WR like Stefon Diggs.
No matter how good our corners and safeties are/aren’t if the opposing quarterback has all day to throw, they are going to get beat. Plain and simple.
How will head coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer scheme to create more pressure on the quarterback? I wish I had the answer but that’s why they get the ‘big bucks’. Let’s hope they figure it out before the season is beyond being salvageable.
*All statistics concerning “time to throw” are based on the snap to release and are unofficial/hand times by myself. They also only include stats that were “aired” due to CBS experiencing “technical difficulties”.