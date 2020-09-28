Miami Dolphins move up in the AFC East while the top stays the same
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not at the bottom of the AFC East as they kept pace in the division.
With week three of the NFL season almost completed, the AFC East is shaping up to be a battle at the top with the Miami Dolphins hanging around.
This weekend didn’t see too much change in the AFC East but we are finally learning about what each team is going to be this year and it is going to be tough for the Dolphins.
Miami beats Jacksonville
The Dolphins played on Thursday night and handled the Jaguars pretty easily. About the biggest concern among fans was why the Dolphins didn’t keep running the score up. That’s a good thing to complain about because for the Dolphins, it doesn’t come along often.
With the victory, the Dolphins improved to 1-2 with both losses coming against division rivals Buffalo and New England. Miami needs to continue playing well because their schedule isn’t going to get much easier coming up.
Next week: The Dolphins will host the Seahawks. Seattle won a barn-burner against the Cowboys on Sunday where Russell Wilson threw for five touchdown passes.
Buffalo beats the Rams
It wasn’t easy but the Bills remained unbeaten as they held off the L.A. Rams on Sunday. Another big shootout in the NFL, the Bills pout up 35 against the Rams 32. Buffalo had an 11 point lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up.
Fans of teams in the AFC East are starting to realize that Josh Allen is going to be a very good QB in the NFL and the division. He had another sharp day and plays with a lot of intensity and fire. The win keeps the Bills at the top of the division with a one game lead on the Patriots.
Next week: The Bills will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. The Raiders played the Patriots on Sunday.
New England beats the Raiders
A week after stunning the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders couldn’t get much done against the Patriots who ran for over 200 yards against a pretty good Raiders front. New England is developing into that run heavy offense that uses a nice mix of running backs and Cam Newton. The option play is killing defenses that can’t figure it out.
The Patriots have a stellar top defensive unit and now have an offensive system that is more smack-you-in-the-mouth than finesse.
Next week: The Patriots get an early season match against the Kansas City Chiefs who will play tonight on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs offense will face another tough test as they will play the Ravens top defensive unit.
Jets lose to the Colts
The New York Jets are not just losing football games, they are getting blownout of games. In week one they lost 27-17 and it wasn’t that close. In week two, they lost 31-13 and it wasn’t that close. On Sunday, the Colts beat them 36-7 with the Jets lone touchdown coming on their first drive.
The Jets are so bad that there are new rumblings that Adam Gase could be fired in the next week or two. The Jets sit at the bottom of the division and it is highly unlikely they get out of it.
Next week: The Jets play another team of horses as they take on the Broncos on Thursday night. The only good news is that they are at home.