Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa to be great with the QBs in the AFC East
By Brian Miller
If there is one thing that is coming out of the AFC East this year it’s the play of the quarterbacks and Tua Tagovailoa needs to be great.
There is not going to be much room for mediocrity at the quarterback position for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins need to hit on Tagavailoa. He needs to be much better than average but that window isn’t right now. He has to learn the NFL level. That will take patience on the part of the team, the coaches, the fans, and even Tagovailoa himself.
Oh, I can guarantee you that between now and the end of the 2021 season we will, I will, have thrown a few rocks at the Tagovailoa train when he has a bad game but that’s being a fan. The reality is, the AFC East is going to be very tough with QBs and Tagovailoa needs to be able to keep pace, eventually.
The notions that Josh Allen would be a bust in Buffalo can be put to bed. He was a clinic on Sunday against the Rams and while he made a few mistakes, the kid has icewater in his veins. He doesn’t get rattled mentally from the game. His accuracy has improved considerably and he is getting better each and every weekend.
In New England, we can’t be 100% certain what Bill Belichick has in mind with Cam Newton long-term. Is he a short-term bridge or is he more than that? Remember they actually were going to start Jarret Stidham until he got hurt in camp.
Newton’s future with the Patriots beyond this season is interesting but the Patriots are transitioning to a power running team and Newton can flat out run.
While the Dolphins wait for Tagovailoa, in New York it is starting to look more and more likely that the Jets will have a legit shot at QB Trevor Lawrence in the draft next year. They will also get a new head coach as there is no way that Adam Gase survives the season let alone the next couple of weeks.
Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton, and Tua Tagovailoa in the same division is a scary thought as all of them can be great. Newton and Allen are making forward moves and the other two, well, one is speculation, and the other is the waiting game.
The good news is that Tagovailoa has the right mental makeup and demeanor for this next level. He is charasmatic, well liked, and grounded. This division is going to get very good really quickly if they all end up working out.