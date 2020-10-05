Devante Parker and his strong play earned player of the game honors
DeVante Parker turns in another strong Miami Dolphins performance.
The Miami Dolphins lost this week after a weak performance by the offense. Despite the unit’s struggles, this week’s Player of the Game is DeVante Parker.
Miami played a decent game for three quarters on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the game quickly went off the rails as turnovers and poor defense led to a Miami Dolphins loss.
Despite the loss, the Miami Dolphins played hard and put together a better performance than the score line would say. While the offense had an up and down day, one player remained consistent and shook off an early injury to help his team move down the field on multiple drives.
Because of his hard play, this week’s Player of the Game award goes to DeVante Parker.
Parker had a good stat line to the tune of 10 catches for 110 yards. While he didn’t put up any points in the end zone, he was easily the go to receiver when the Dolphins needed to move the chains on offense. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked his way early and often in this one and Parker delivered time and again. The best part was that Parker was able to play this way after sustaining what looked like an ankle injury early in the game.
It was an unfortunate performance for the entire offense, but Parker’s performance should be exciting as he continues to be the go to guy for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Honorable Mention: Jason Sanders
Even though the Dolphins offense struggled to put up touchdowns in this game, they still kept the game close because of Jason Sanders and his 5 for 5 performance.
Sanders was responsible for the first 15 points that this offense put on the board and was reliable from a variety of distances. Sanders has had a good year up until this point in the year and has developed into a reliable kicker for this franchise.