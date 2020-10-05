Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft: Hope on the horizon?
An early look at the 2021 NFL Draft?! At 1-3 the Miami Dolphins chances of making the playoffs are slim.
Let’s bring ourselves some hope by looking at the Miami Dolphins best chances in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Miami Dolphins can get better and they have the draft capital to do it quickly.
The Miami dolphins have ten selections in the 2021 NFL draft with five in the first three rounds. Two selections in round one and two selections in round two. Those extra picks come courtesy of the 0-4 Houston Texans via the Tunsil trade. Every Houston loss is Miami’s gain!
Historically a five or six win team is guaranteed to pick in the top 12. Miami’s remaining schedule is no cake walk. Two wins against the Hapless Jets and 2-3 wins somewhere else puts Miami at 5 to 7 wins for the season. So let’s just say the Dolphins end up with six wins and pick at #11.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Houston’s remaining schedule is a little easier, but they just lost to 0-3 Minnesota. That makes me believe Houston would have a hard time going .500 for the remainder of the season. So let’s say Houston ends up with 5 wins and pick at number 7.
All this basically means is that the Dolphins will more than likely have two top 12 picks in the 2021 draft in both the first and second rounds. At this point I’m guessing a #7 and #11 pick.
Those are perfect positions to either draft quality starters or trade back for more draft capital in 2022. These early draft selections should be really exciting to any Dolphin fan. Clearly the Dolphins are getting better. One year ago at this time they were the laughing stock of the NFL. That is no longer the case.
Even with one of the youngest teams in the league the Dolphins are respectable and respected. A few more quality starters in the 2021 draft should go a long way in making the Dolphins even better. And to think, those starters could make the Dolphins even younger!
Win or loose I enjoy watching Miami. But, winning makes it even sweeter. Can I dare say that the Dolphins might be the youngest talent loaded team in 2021 and wouldn’t it be nice to savor the sweetness of some extra victories? I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to 2021 and the 2021 NFL draft.
Hey, I’ve got a few selections in mind already! But, I’ll save that for another time!