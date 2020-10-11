How the NFL schedule shakeup affects the Miami Dolphins
The NFL announced earlier today that the Miami Dolphins will move their bye week to week 6.
Next week the Miami Dolphins will officially have a bye week and now we know when that game against the Broncos will be rescheduled.
According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins will lose their week 11 bye week and instead take it on Sunday of next week. The game originally scheduled against the Broncos will be moved to week 11 instead.
Next Sunday, the Broncos will play the Patriots. That game was scheduled for Monday at 5:00 pm but another positive test has shifted that game. With the Broncos playing next week, they will lose their bye week as well which will now be this weekend.
The Broncos will play the Chargers in week eight now. That was the Broncos bye week. The Chargers were scheduled to play the Jaguars and that game will now have to be rescheduled. The Dolphins and Broncos will play week 11.
On one hand this could be good for the Dolphins as it will give Miami another week to get LT Austin Jackson back on the field. The team put him on IR Saturday but he can be brought back in three weeks. Now he will only miss a minimum of two games instead of three.
What it doesn’t do is set the Dolphins up well for a late season bye which tends to help teams down the stretch. Miami is not a stranger to early bye weeks so this shouldn’t really be a problem.
For those wondering if Tua Tagovailoa would potentially take over after the bye week, that isn’t likely now as the Dolphins don’t believe he is ready to take over the full-time job just yet.
The move also means that the Dolphins will not travel to SF today and then back to Denver for next week, eliminating back-to-back road games. Miami will next play at home for two weeks against both Los Angeles teams after their bye week.
As for the week 11 schedule, the Dolphins had a bye week in between games against the Jets. Miami will now play the Jets at home, travel to Denver, and then travel to New York for another meeting with the Jets but it is far better than flying halfway across the country for that second game.
All in all there are likely to be more changes throughout the year but the NFL needs to get a handle on this COVID situation before they have to start cancelling games.