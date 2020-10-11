Fansided
Breaking: Miami Dolphins will play NY Jets next week instead of week off

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins fans wait for the start of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sun Life Stadium on October 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The Miami Dolphins will not have a bye week after all but instead will play the New York Jets in week 6.

Week six looked like it would be a bye week for the Miami Dolphins but the NFL has once again changed things up and now, they will play the Jets.

Thanks to the New England Patriots and their positive COVID tests, the Miami Dolphins are getting a new schedule. Because the Patriots and the Broncos can’t play this weekend and because the NFL sees fit to move that game to next week instead of punishing the Patriots, they have opted to mess with the schedule and move things around.

The Dolphins will now host the New York Jets. This game was originally scheduled for week 10. The Jets who were to play the Chargers next week will now play them in week 11. The Dolphins will now play the Broncos in week 11. That was supposed to be the Dolphins bye week.

The Dolphins will also see their week 7 game against the Chargers get moved to week 10 and if things stay the way it is now, the Dolphins bye week will follow the Jets game next week.

All in all, eight games and eight teams are affected by the postponement of this week’s Patriots/Broncos game. Making it worse is we still don’t know if the NFL is going to proceed on Tuesday with the Titans and Bills. If that game has to be postponed, who knows what will happen with the rest of the season.

At some point, the NFL needs to get their investigations together. If players are not following NFL protocols they need to be suspended or the teams need to be penalized heavily up to and maybe including forfeiture.

