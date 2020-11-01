Chan Gailey has to do a better job for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won today but lets not say the offense did much to get the win.
As the time ticked down on the 4th quarter, fans were wondering if the Miami Dolphins would blow a big defensive effort against the Rams.
For three quarters the Dolphins owned the Rams offense but in the 4th quarter, the Rams started to make a move and all they had to do was get into the endzone a couple of times. As the defense slipped into a prevent, the Miami Dolphins offense looked as though they were ready to hand the Rams opportunity after opportunity.
Blame on the offensive woes can’t be blamed on Tua Tagovailoa who watched more than a few passes get dropped but it can definitely be blamed on Chan Gailey and his horrible play calling. If you are going to make a switch to another QB then let the QB play. Otherwise, put Ryan Fitzpatrick back on the field.
Gailey was calling Wild Cat plays that went nowhere. He called plays that gave Tua quick short reads that went nowhere and when Tua went deep, only twice on the day, Gailey never went back to it.
Granted there was a lot of pass rush but Gailey has to do better. He can’t coddle his rookie QB. Tua can play better and the Dolphins offense can produce more than than scant 100 yards and change they put on the stat board today.
Dolphins fans cheered Tua’s first TD and they expected to see him take steps as the game went on, instead, they got to watch him handcuffed by a game plan that made little sense other than keeping the Rams in the game.