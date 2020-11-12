Magical Miami Dolphins throwbacks will be worn on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going retro this weekend with throwback uniforms.
This weekend the Miami Dolphins will don their throwbacks when they face the L.A. Chargers and once again, the debate revs up over long-term possibility.
Nothing the Miami Dolphins wear screams success like the uniforms from the early days of the franchise. The crisp uniforms with a strong orange presence and the original logo are more than mere throwbacks, they represent the franchise and never should have been changed, to begin with. Thanks again, Jimmy Johnson!
Regardless of who we each want to blame for the changes through the years, fans debate the uniforms because each generation grew up with something a little different, or in some cases a lot different.
Johnson made the biggest alteration to the logo originally when he waved off the more streamlined look and added the cartoonish dolphin with a scowl. For many younger fans, that is all they remember, and to them, and players like Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas, that was their logo. It wouldn’t last though and when we look at the current logo we can all thank Mike Dee.
Mike Dee was the general manager and there were rumors that the Dolphins were looking to make a big change to their logo. At an event the year before he left the Dolphins, Dee told a group of fansite operators that the logo would be special, it wasn’t quite met with that the enthusiasm that Dee had hoped for. Of course, Dee would be gone by the time the logo was unveiled.
DolfansNYC.com was the first to leak the current logo ahead of the Dolphins big reveal party and it wasn’t met with a lot of positives from the fanbase. Some called it a whale while others just laughed. Regardless, the Dolphins had no intention of changing it.
With stadium signage and the logo adorning the training facility, the Dolphins and Stephen Ross were all in but do they regret it? Maybe?
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
There has been some speculation that Ross loves the new logo and doesn’t want to change it but there have also been some rumors that internally, some of the staff are hoping to see it sway back to the original logo. Of course, Ross has invested a lot of money in that logo so changing it may not be in his best interest.
Each year, fans debate which logo was or is better and why the Dolphins should change to the original for good. Yet this conversation and argument tend to fall on deaf ears. Not that the Dolphins are not listening but league rules forbid teams from changing their uniform designs for a period of five years. The Dolphins still have two before they can make a change.
Will Miami swap back to the original uniforms that are widely considered one of the best designs in the NFL and not just by Dolphins fans or will they continue to use the current one and wear the other a few times a season? We won’t know the answer to that for at least another year and a half.