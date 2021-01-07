Miami Dolphins Brian Flores needs to call Pep Hamilton for OC
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has a vacant OC spot and Pep Hamilton should fill it.
When the Miami Dolphins and Brian Flores start interviewing for the now-empty offensive coordinator position, Pep Hamilton should be at the top.
Chain Gailey has resigned and to be honest, I think it’s great news. You can’t expect someone who has been out of the league for as long as he has to make a difference, especially with such a young quarterback.
Let’s be real. Chain Gailey was selected to be the Dolphins Offensive coordinator for only one reason – familiarity. Familiarity with one key player, Ryan Fitzpatrick. That was a bold move that the Dolphins front office made to appease their starting quarterback, with so much uncertainty at the time surrounding Tua Tagovailoa. Now that certainty is gone. Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins General Manager, made it clear yesterday afternoon that Tua is the quarterback for next year and all supporting years that Grier runs the show.
Coach Flores and Chris Grier fate reside with Tua. That is how intimately tangled these three individuals are now. Both Flores and Grier stepped into that relationship when they selected Tua 5th overall last year at the NFL draft. This past season, no one can honestly state that the Miami Dolphins have a franchise quarterback on their depth chart. This isn’t a knock on Tua, but you need at least 3 years to determine if a player has any bite. A perfect example is Josh Allen, who came into the league with a cannon for an arm, but communication and accuracy issues. The Dolphins would be wise to develop the talent around Tua to see how he can perform.
A perfect example of that talent would be when the Dolphins shelved out 60 Million dollars to Mike Wallace to give Ryan Tannehill a deep threat. Or when the Dolphins used a 1st round pick (Devante Parker) and 2nd round pick (Jarvis Landry) to team up with a traded asset (Kenny Stills) to formulate a dynamic trio for their young quarterback. Compare that to what Grier gave the Dolphins this past year and it makes your head hurt. No offense, Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, and Antonio Calloway.
Regardless of the talent around Tua, it all starts with the play calling. It didn’t take long to notice that Gailey selected a conservative playing call schema for Tua, but a creative downfield attack for Fitzpatrick. With Gailey resigning, it’s time to think of bringing in someone who understands a downfield attack and can utilize Tua’s best ability, his quick release. The top consideration in my eyes is Pep Hamilton. Pep is currently the quarterback coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he led Justin Herbert to one of the best rookies showings this past season. So why not use him to tutor Tua? It’s a perfect match and a match that makes sense. Unfortunately, Anthony Lynn was let go as the Head Coach for the Chargers, so whoever takes over the lead for the Chargers will most likely bring in coordinators close to him.
Pep is stellar and as a fan, his game planning and execution are awesome. It’s a great blend of both RPO, spread, and mix of run and gun. Additionally, he doesn’t call plays to set up the run, which is exactly what you want in the new NFL league which protects the quarterback. Add in the fact that he beautifully mentors Justin Herbert, so he knows how to work with a young quarterback. If you look back at Pep’s career, Hebert isn’t the first rookie quarterback that he mentored, Andrew Luck was his first pupil.
This matching makes sense. Pep checks all the boxes and I can’t seem to find a better solution on the market right now. This would be a promotion for him which will allow us to interview him without any issues. Pick up the phone Grier, make the call, and let’s get started on building a great future.