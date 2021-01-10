Miami Dolphins OC search must be external with no hire yet
The Miami Dolphins must be looking for an external OC candidate.
When the Miami Dolphins lost Chan Gailey to retirement/resignation, many believed that Brian Flores may turn internally for his replacement.
It has been almost a week since Gailey opted to resign instead of coming back for another season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator and still we don’t know who will replace him. There has been some speculation that Flores would look at potentially promoting TEs coach George Godsey.
That is still entirely possible but we might also believe if Godsey was the top choice that he may have already been named or perhaps we would have heard something along that front but so far, crickets.
This leads me to believe that Brian Flores is going to take his time and that also leads me to believe he is looking outside the organization.
Where Flores will get his offensive coordinator from is important. The Dolphins could keep a similar system in place for Tua Tagovailoa if they promote Godsey but if the Dolphins are going to switch their systems up, even a little, this is the year to do it rather than wait another year.
The key is Tagovailoa and finding him the right fit is incredibly important for their future. If the Dolphins do indeed look outside, that might be the smarter move. The offense was just o.k. last year and while they struggled with a rookie QB taking his knocks, there is enough to see that he has the ability to play at this level, once he gets out of his own head.
The next OC should have a lot of weapons in his arsenal. Miami is expected to add at least one if not two wide receivers this off-season as well as a top running back prospect in the draft but of course many believed they would do that last year as well.
Miami has to give Tagovailoa weapons to make his life easier. In Los Angeles, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert benefited from having a lot of surrounding talent.
Of course, what we want to know is who that OC will be and what kind of offense they will bring. Names that have been circulating as “potential” additions, are Pep Hamilton who worked with Herbert last year. Anthony Lynn who was fired as the Chargers HC could also be a possibility and there has been some linking to Bill O’Brien who has familiarity with Flores from their time in New England.
One thing that can not be discounted is the possibility of more than one being added to the roster of coaches. Flores needs to build a stellar offense to match his defense and he could find positions for, say, Lynn and Hamilton if he wanted to.
Either way, Flores doesn’t have to hire an OC right now, he has time and it’s more important that he finds the right OC rather than the best name on the market.