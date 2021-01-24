What a trade between the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions might look like
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins sit in the 3rd spot of the NFL Draft but that could change. Miami has been linked to Deshaun Watson rumors and speculation as well as everyone from Penei Sewell to DeVonta Smith. Now we can add the Lions into the mix.
It was reported yesterday that the Lions and quarterback Matt Stafford will mutually part ways this off-season and that the Lions will try and trade him. The trade would provide the Lions more draft capital to move up in April’s draft to get a QB.
We touched on this last night when all of this news began to break. You can read about how this could help Miami, here.
Stafford is going to see interest in the league but I don’t expect the Lions to get what they think they can. Stafford is not an elite QB anymore and at 32 years old, he still has gas in the tank but his career is winding down. He is going to want to play for a contender and that could land him on only a handful of teams.
San Francisco, New England, and the Colts all come immediately to mind. Depending on what happens with the Falcons and Matt Ryan or in Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger, this can all shake it up.
I’m not convinced that Stafford will bring the Lions the first-round pick unless it is late in the first. More likely I would see a couple of picks that include a 2nd round pick. If the Lions want to move up from seven to get a QB, Miami makes a lot of sense.
The Dolphins could try and get both the 7th overall pick and a first-round pick next year in return. That would be close to the limit for the value of that trade. If Detroit could get a first from Indianapolis, they could move that 21st pick and the 7th to Miami to move up. Frankly, Chris Grier would not be smart to not take that trade.
If the Dolphins did gain an extra 1st this year it would give them three first-round picks for the 2nd year in a row but they should try and move one of them to gain an additional first in 2022 and possibly add another 2nd round pick in the process. This year’s class is deep in round two.
This is all dependent on whether or not the Lions feel they can get value for Stafford and if they feel that moving up in the draft is imperative. Last year they had the chance to draft any of the QBs, including Tua Tagovailoa but skipped QB in favor of a cornerback. Last year, the Lions had the third overall pick.