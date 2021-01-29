Deshaun Watson could force his way off of the Miami Dolphins too
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not talking about Deshaun Watson. They can’t. Not in public but privately no one really knows what they are doing or thinking. With Watson officially asking for a trade, talk is going to ramp up over the next two months until all of this finally comes to an end and Watson is on a different team.
If the Miami Dolphins are a realistic destination for Watson, should we be concerned about his desire to want a trade out of Houston?
I know, the Dolphins and Brian Flores are not an abysmal hole that the Texans are. That is funny to say considering that for the last 10 years Miami has been the Texans and at times, worse. Suddenly Brian Flores and Chris Grier can erase the last 15 years or so? Meanwhile, the Texans have been challenging in the playoffs three of the last four years.
I’m not going to knock the Texans. At some point, all teams go through this kind of transition, good or bad. My question is what happens if the Dolphins don’t turn it around? What happens if the Dolphins throw all their draft capital to the Texans for Watson and regress? Will he want out of Miami then too?
I’m not suggesting Deshaun Watson is a problem but what if his next team doesn’t excite him?
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Watson signed a huge contract only two years ago and now he wants out because ownership didn’t consult with him on their search for a general manager?
I’m only playing Devil’s Advocate here. I’m not suggesting that Watson has an attitude problem. He is an intriguing player who would make Miami better but things happen and we saw Houston go into a tailspin last year. So what if Watson does end up wanting out?
He is going to learn this year that he can control where he plays and he will learn that if he isn’t happy he can create a PR issue that gets him moving on. Watson didn’t get to have input on Caserio’s hiring but in reality, it would have been only a courtesy. Yes, they should have extended that courtesy but getting this upset over it? I’m not so sure that is a good image either.
Again, I’m not suggesting this guy is a problem, a diva, an issue of any kind. Just giving you another thought to ponder over the next two months while we wait to see what happens.