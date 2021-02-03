Eric Studesville has a long history of coaching to back up his OC promotion
By Brian Miller
As the news of the Miami Dolphins decision to promote both Eric Studesville and George Godsey to co-offensive coordinators, we not only get a better idea of what the Dolphins are hoping to do, we can start to look at the experience of both.
Earlier we looked at what Godsey’s coaching experience is and now we will look to see what Studesville brings. We do know that Studesville is a very well-respected coach and that’s the first step in finding success. Despite the Dolphins having a sub-par running attach last year, it was clear that Studesville did a good job of getting the RBs prepared.
Unlike Godsey, who started coaching in 2004, Studesville has been around since 1991 when he was a graduate assistant at Arizona. He would take a defensive coordinator job at Wingate in 1994 and the same position at Kent State in ’95 and ’96. His first NFL job wasn’t too far off. From 1997 to 2000 he coached the running backs for the Bears.
The running back coaching job was his title with the Bears and then with the Giants until 2003. The Bills from 2004 to 2009 and finally from 2010 to 2016 with the Broncos. During the 2010 season, Studesville was the Broncos interim head coach and was maintained on staff after the new coach was hired. In 2017, he became the Broncos assistant head coach as well as RB coach.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Finally, he landed with the Dolphins in 2018 and has been the running backs coach and run game coordinator. Now, he will add offensive coordinator to his resume. The first time holding the position.
Studesville’s four-game stint as an interim HC netted him one victory with Tim Tebow at the helm. He was thought of very highly, however, and after Josh McDaniels was fired, he remained on the staff through, John Fox, Gary Kubiak, and Vance Joseph. In 2016, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.
Now, he will work with Godsey to develop an offensive system that will help Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins hired Charlie Frye to coach quarterbacks a couple of weeks ago.
While we can’t be 100% certain, Studesville will likely remain as the run game coordinator and Godsey will handle the passing game. How the game plan is devised and who will call the plays is not known and likely something that will change week to week. At the Senior Bowl last weekend, both Godsey and Studesville called one half of the game.