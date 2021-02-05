Miami Dolphins are not in the Super Bowl, but are getting closer
By Brian Miller
For the last decade or more, Miami Dolphins fans have been waiting, impatiently, for a return to the big NFL stage, the Super Bowl. Another year has gone by and while they are not ready yet, they are getting closer.
In early December, the Dolphins almost beat the Super Bowl ready Kansas City Chiefs. A couple of plays defined that game but just as we can say Miami could have won, they were blown out by the Bills with the post-season on the line. Needless to say, the Dolphins are not ready. Yet.
If there is one thing that we can say about these Miami Dolphins is that unlike years past, they are trending in the right direction and are making moves that appear to be according to a unified plan. How soon will they get deep in the post-season? That’s a debate for another time but at least they appear to be moving forward.
Brian Flores didn’t pull an Adam Gase or even a Tony Sparano where they both led the Dolphins to the post-season in their first years and then petered off. Flores turned around a bad football team, had them competing in year one of a massive rebuild, and then a 10 win season in his second year.
Flores is the difference with the Dolphins and he has the players believing they can and will win. He needs to make sure that this continues and consistency will do that. Another solid off-season for him and Chris Grier could make the Dolphins a formidable team in 2021 but in reality, it is the 2022 season that Miami fans should be looking forward to.
Miami has one more year left in this rebuild, a three-year plan that started with the gutting of the roster. Now, Miami heads into a third season with Flores with a young QB and a top defense. Getting the offense fixed should be Flores’ priority this year. If they can overachieve, the Dolphins should be contending for the division next year but in 2022, that is when I would expect Miami to be competing on a level that could take them deeper.
What I see the Dolphins building is a team that will be competitive for years to come and that takes time. The pieces are not in place yet and another off-season should do just that. That is why I think 2022 is the year Miami makes the biggest move in the NFL standings.