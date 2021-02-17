Who is next in line for a big payday for the Miami Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins signed Jason Sanders to a big contract that reportedly is back-loaded but now that the kicker is under contract, the Dolphins will have to decide who is next on their list.
Several players immediately come to mind and we will look at those in a minute. Before we do, should the Dolphins address their impending free agents first? Sanders was heading into the final year of his contract.
When I think about this year’s impending free agents, Ted Karras is really the only one that stands out. I would pass on re-signing Ryan Fitzpatrick and other than Kamu Grugier-Hill no one truly catches my eye as far as unrestricted players go. Matt Haack is not under contract for the upcoming season and I would not bring him back on anything more than a one-year deal and with competition.
Our focus today is on players who are in final year contracts that should get extensions or at the very least be approached to gauge monetary expectations. Like Sanders, Miami has to invest in their current roster when they can. These players should be on that list.
Emmanuel Ogbah – The free agent signed a two-year non-guaranteed contract last year. In 2021, he will make $7.5 million with no cap hit if were released. That thought shouldn’t enter their mind. What should is an extension. Ogbah was highly productive for the Dolphins off the edge last year and that position is still one that needs more depth and another starter. Getting him under contract now could be cheaper if he has another good year in 2021.
Mike Gesicki – It is hard to know what the plans are for Gesicki. His production has been good but it is far from elite. He has shown that he can be an elite TE but he lacks the blocking skills to take the next level step he needs to. If the Dolphins believe Gesicki can be upgraded, they won’t look into it but I believe they should. Gesicki is still growing and hasn’t really had a solid offensive coordinator that knew how to use him. Miami should consider locking him up now and banking on his growth.
Jerome Baker – Baker is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is making near nothing. He has developed into a consistent linebacker but while he has some flaws, he has emerged as a leader and is well-liked in the locker room. You don’t extend players for being likable but in the locker room. Baker may not be someone you build around but he is someone who can be better with talent around him and he can start which eliminates the need to create a hole.
Durham Smythe – Smythe isn’t a bad TE but he isn’t a great one either. He has been outplayed by Adam Shaheen and hasn’t really taken the next step. I don’t see Smythe getting a new contract unless he can prove he is worth it in 2021. That being said, a new deal doesn’t have to be break the bank. He is a reliable back-up and it’s not likely that he would find a team wanting to feature him at the position.