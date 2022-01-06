3 Miami Dolphins players who must finish strong on Sunday
There are a handful of Miami Dolphins players who need to have a solid game against the New England Patriots this coming Sunday
After their abysmal showing against the Titans last week, many fans of the Miami Dolphins have begun to check out. The unlikely playoff push was enjoyable for the few weeks that it lasted, but the bitter taste of late-season collapse is back in our mouths, and we are ready to start thinking about where we go from here.
But the football team still has a game left to play. And if we know anything about head coach Brian Flores, it is that he has his guys focused on one week at a time. Not only would he like his team to finish the season with a winning record, but doing so at the hands of his former mentor and franchise would be a positive way to enter what promises to be an interesting off season.
There are points of interest in the game for Dolphin fans; Jaylen Waddle is chasing history, and Tua Tagovailoa is trying to save his job. But there is going to be great interest for a handful of players as well. There are going to be tough, team-altering decisions that are going to be made in the next couple of months, and Week 18 could be looked at by some as their last opportunity to prove their worth to the team. A kind of last-gasp tryout, if you will.
There are players on both sides of the ball that have something to prove. The defense already has its showcase players and playmakers, but there are role players and rotation guys who still need to make their fit. As for the offense, it is looking for anyone who can help turn a sluggish attack in to a high-flying one.
So which guys are going to be playing for their jobs? And which ones are playing for increased snap counts in the future? Here are three guys that need to have a big game on Sunday against New England:
(Note: We know Tua Tagovailoa needs to have a big game. That’s a given)