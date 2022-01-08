10 guys who might be playing their last game with the Miami Dolphins
For these ten players, this Sunday’s home game against the Patriots could be their final game as members of the Miami Dolphins.
The 2021 season was quite a roller coaster for the Miami Dolphins.
After a pathetic 1-7 start, the team won seven games in a row and climbed all the way back in to a position to control their own destiny with two games left. The game last Sunday against the Titans was the same game that we have been watching for two decades: an unlikely late-season push that results in meaningful December/January contests, only to see Miami be completely dismantled at the hands of a real competitor.
That unfortunate performance coupled with the issues that were made very apparent during the team’s early season losing skid means that there are plenty of tweaks to be made to the Dolphins roster during the impending off season. Miami will have the most cap space of any team and will be ready to spend, and yet there are still players with large contracts that could be moved for even more financial flexibility.
And then there are guys whose sub-par performances will give the Dolphins grounds to cut them despite having years left on their contracts. There is plenty of blame to go around for a season of unmet expectations, and the weak links on the team have undoubtedly been identified. Veterans on both sides of the ball are candidates to be spring-cleaning casualties.
So this Sunday’s seemingly meaningless contest against the New England Patriots could mean a lot for some Dolphins players. Perhaps the coaching staff will use the game as one final audition for starting spots on next year’s squad, or maybe their minds are already made up and will instead insert backups and fringe players for evaluation of their own.
Whatever the case may be, Week 18 will be the final game in Miami for a good amount of players. Here are ten players who could be playing for the Dolphins for the last time: