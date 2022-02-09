Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons Mike McDaniel can fix Tua Tagovailoa
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins made a splash hiring former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.
McDaniel is a boom or bust hire, but that boom is just one of the reasons Miami made the right choice in hiring him.
No other team in the NFL with an opening at head coach brought McDaniel in for an interview, but that didn’t stop Miami from getting their guy.
McDaniel steps into a situation where the team is coming off of back-to-back winning seasons, but no playoffs to show for it.
Miami’s new head coach will need to come in and revamp the offense right away, and it starts with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Can the new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel fix Tua Tagovailoa?
There is no hiding that I am not the biggest fan of Tagovailoa, who I had high hopes for in 2021.
Tagovailoa failed to reach any expectation I had for him, and after missing a few games because of another injury, I really lost any confidence I had in him.
At times, Tagovailoa looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, as his limitations shined the brightest. Obviously, the horrible offensive line and offensive staff played a huge role in that, but it also showcased a lot of Tagovailoa flaws.
Even with McDaniel, I have serious doubts that Tagovailoa can become one of the best, most elite quarterbacks in the NFL. However, I do think McDaniel can help fix Tagovailoa and get the most out of him.
What that means for the Dolphins is unknown, but the best case for Miami is for Tagovailoa to make a significant jump and show that he could possibly be their franchise QB.
McDaniel feels strongly about working with Tagovailoa, so for the time being, I am going to ride with McDaniel’s words.
If McDaniel thinks he can fix Tagovailoa, then who am I to argue? With that said, here are three reasons why.