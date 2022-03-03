4 high risk free agents that the Miami Dolphins could sign
The Miami Dolphins should have the most cap space of any team in the NFL. Who are the high-risk free agents that they might spend money on?
The new league year starts in just a couple of short weeks, and with it comes the start of the free agency period. The Miami Dolphins are projected to have the most cap room of any team in the NFL, and they will certainly be big players on the open market.
The team has a good deal of holes to fill. Last season’s seven game losing streak and frustrating must-win let down against the Titans did enough to show us that the Dolphins are a handful of pieces away from even competing, and they’ll do what they can this off season to make those improvements. We can expect Miami to be active early and often when the official signing period begins, and we’ll be taking a look at potential free agent acquisitions all month long.
Today we look at a handful of free agents who would be attractive to the Dolphins in filling their needs, but would also come with some uncertainty. These are the high-risk guys that Miami could have their eyes on this spring:
Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson will be one of the premier free agent wide receivers this off season. The former Bear and Jaguar has had a roller coaster of a career, but has proven that he can be a bona fide number one target with three 1,100+ yard seasons on his resume.
The Miami Dolphins will certainly be in the market of bolstering their wide receiver group, but Robinson would be a high-risk signing given his high price tag. Few free agent receivers (Davante Adams, Chris Godwin perhaps) will demand more cash than Robinson on this year’s market, and that may be the deciding factor in turning the Dolphins away. He is also coming off one of the most disappointing seasons of his career, in which he played 12 games and amassed just 410 yards and one touchdown on 38 total catches.
If they are going to go after a question mark guy like Robinson, they may as well just ride out DeVante Parker’s current contract and try again in free agency next year.