3 Predictions for the Miami Dolphins’ schedule release
As NFL fans prepare themselves for the release of the 2022 schedule, we look at 3 predictions for the Miami Dolphins’ slate of games.
Another big day in the eventful NFL off-season will take place this week when the league releases the schedule for the upcoming season, and there will be plenty to unpack for fans of the Miami Dolphins.
We already know who the opponents will be, and we know that the Dolphins will be one of the most traveled teams in the NFL in 2022, as is typically the case for a team that is located as far south and as far east as Miami. They’ll travel to the West Coast twice (or maybe once? More on that later), and they’ll play four total away games against teams from the AFC North and NFC North. As calculated in a tweet by Adam Schefter, a total of 25,000+ miles will be traveled by the Dolphins this upcoming season.
They’ll play against a handful of the most elite quarterbacks in the league, as well as each one of the top sack getters from a season ago. According to EDSFootball, the Dolphins will have the 21st toughest schedule in 2022, based on opponents’ records from a year ago.
We’ll get to begin circling our calendars this coming Thursday, as the league is set to have its official schedule release airing on ESPN beginning at 8 pm ET. But there might be some teasers between now and then, as some small leaks are projected to take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
What can we expect from the official release? Here are three predictions for quirks in the schedule that you might see come this Thursday: