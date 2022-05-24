Miami Dolphins: 1 storyline for each game on the 2022 schedule
Which are the must-see games for the upcoming season? Here is the most intriguing storyline from each game on the 2022 schedule for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins had one of the more intriguing offseasons of any team in the league, given their acquisitions on offense and full retention of the defensive unit. And despite the league scheduling them just two prime time games, the Dolphins will be one of the teams with the most storylines attached to them headed into, and throughout, the season.
So which are the ones to watch for? Here is one storyline for each game on the Miami Dolphins 2022 schedule:
Week 1: vs. Patriots
The Dolphins will play host to the New England Patriots for Week 1 of the NFL season, and it will be important for the Dolphins to get out to a good start given the rough stretch of games that will be following this contest.
There are always storylines between these two teams, mostly due to the many players who have played for both franchises in recent years. The latest will be DeVante Parker, who is now a Patriot after being the Dolphins’ longest-tenured player. We will get to see his chemistry with second-year quarterback Mac Jones firsthand in the stadium where Parker spent his first seven years in the league playing in.
Week 2: @ Ravens
Before last season, the Dolphins’ recent history against the Ravens was embarrassing. From 2008 through 2019, Miami was 1-8 when facing Baltimore, including a nearly unbelievable 138-13 score difference over the final three meetings in that span.
But the Dolphins were able to buck the trend in 2021, in a prime-time performance that they had no business winning. The victory boosted the player’s confidence and was the second win of seven in a row after a seven-game losing streak at the beginning of the season. If Miami is able to stifle Lamar Jackson again and pick up a win in Week 2 when they travel to Baltimore, then a potential 2-0 start is in the cards.