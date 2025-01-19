3 Dolphins players who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025

When a team struggles to win football games, they are not typically a well-built or well-coached team and that was the case for the 2024 Miami Dolphins.

While many players simply became afterthoughts or didn't live up to expectations, some players stood out as players the coaching staff could rely on going forward.

It's those players that showcased they are understanding the game, their position, or the scheme they are in. For them, it's time to get more reps because they showed in 2024 they deserve more playing time.

Miami Dolphins players who deserve a bigger role in 2025

Malik Washington - WR



There should not be a time in 2025 that Malik Washington isn't on the field if the Dolphins are in a three or four-wide receiver set. Washington got off to a slow start, but by the end of the season, he was playing above his draft level.

Washington showcased his ability to make tough catches, run solid routes, and decent speed in Miami's offense. He caught 26 passes on 36 targets for 223 yards and now, he needs to get more reps.

It will be interesting to see where he lines up should Tyreek Hill get traded this offseason. Regardless, Washington has shown he deserves more opportunities and he should get them.

Tyrel Dodson - LB



Let's see if we have this correct. The Dolphins defense struggled to make tackles, play physically, force turnovers, and play aggressive. When Tyrel Dodson was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks, he was able to change some of that narrative.

Dodson plays fast and strong. He can hit, wraps up as a tackler, and can force turnovers. Naturally, the first thing Miami has to do is get him under contract.

Dodson won't solve the need for linebacker help but he is a young player who showed he can make an impact on a defense. In Seattle, he led the team in tackles before his release, surprising a lot of fans, and in Miami, he showed he deserves more reps and a new deal.

Jaylen Wright - RB



The Dolphins traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to take Jaylen Wright, a running back they didn't necessarily need. To get him, they gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft.

In 2024, Wright spent most of the year relegated to third-string work but after Raheem Mostert struggled, Wright started getting more reps, and while his overall touch count consisted of 68 rushing attempts and three receptions, his 249 yards on the ground and 3.7 yards-per-run-average is enough to make McDaniel give him a bigger role in 2025.

Mostert may not be back for next season and Jeff Wilson also may be gone. Wilson is a free agent and Mostert could have his contract terminated. If both are gone, Wright will see an uptick in carries and he deserves it.

