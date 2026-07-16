3 opponents the Dolphins match up surprisingly well with in 2026

As if the Miami Dolphins' road back to NFL relevance wasn't going to be arduous enough, they're beset by one of the most difficult schedules of the 2026 season. They have their work cut out in the AFC East alone, never mind the rest of Jeff Hafley's first 17 games as head coach.

But are we sleeping on how good Miami can be this coming year? Maybe a little bit. If Malik Willis looks anything like the quarterback he was in Green Bay during his limited opportunities, he could be a legit franchise guy.

Hafley's expertise is on defense, and the Dolphins have added loads of young talent to that unit, headlined by first-round cornerback Chris Johnson.

The Dolphins may not be favored in a single game. Nevertheless, they could shock some people against opponents they match up particularly well with.

These 3 opponents may not be as difficult for the Miami Dolphins as people expect

Raiders' non-Brock Bowers weapons aren't enough to make Dolphins pay in season opener

There's no denying Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is an elite weapon. Beyond him, who does Miami have to fear amongst the Silver and Black pass-catchers? No one really.

Johnson is expected to flex into the slot on occasion, which would give the Fins' thin cornerback group a better chance to mark Bowers. If the Raiders want to pound the rock with Ashton Jeanty, the Fins have a first-team All-Pro and perhaps the NFL's best run-defending off-ball linebacker in Jordyn Brooks to stymie him.

Then you look at Las Vegas' defense, and you consider that the Dolphins will want to play keep-away and establish the run with De'Von Achane.

Yes, the Raiders added Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in free agency to revamp their linebacker corps. Neither of them is known as a quality run-stopper. Miami's underrated offensive line could absolutely bully the Raiders' front seven as long as they run away from Maxx Crosby.

All indications are that the Raiders will roll with the immobile Kirk Cousins as their Week 1 starting QB over No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Captain Kirk may very well be washed.

This showdown in Sin City has all the makings of a classic Week 1 upset.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' early rust could result in Dolphins Week 3 stunner

One unfortunate break for the Dolphins in this one is the fact that a road trip to San Francisco precedes their home opener. If they do prevail in Vegas, Kyle Shanahan and the Niners will try to break their spirits by running the ball down their throat with Christian McCaffrey.

Anyway, Patrick Mahomes had a down year in 2025, even before he tore his ACL. Kansas City didn't do much to revamp its wide receiver room. Travis Kelce just had his fewest catches since 2015.

Are we sure the Chiefs' offensive line is solid, by the way? Left tackle Josh Simmons peaced out from the team for a while last season. Kingsley Suamataia is no Joe Thuney at left guard. Jaylon Moore is very unproven at right tackle.

Oh, and KC lost Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook from its secondary. That's a lot of roster turnover to figure out.

The Chiefs are putting a lot on first-round rookie Mansoor Delane, an undersized boundary corner, who's not the best matchup for Dolphins wideout Jalen Tolbert or the 6'4"-ish Caleb Douglas. Willis could have his way on back-shoulder throws, and also has the mobility to neutralize Kansas City's most dangerous defender in legendary defensive tackle Chris Jones.

I think Andy Reid and Mahomes eventually figure it out as the season goes on. Even when they've won Super Bowls together, they've struggled at times before the playoffs. Things could get squirrelly early, though.

Overrated Bills roster gives Dolphins puncher's chance at season series split

No question that the Buffalo Bills boast a better roster than what the Dolphins are trotting out in 2026. I do question whether it's a roster worthy of presumed Super Bowl contention.

Josh Allen is the ultimate equalizer. Or eraser. Or whatever you want to call it. He's arguably the best QB on the planet and can cover a lot of flaws. The Bills are dangerously thin at defensive end, like the Dolphins are. Gregory Rousseau is the only quality player at that spot.

Buffalo's linebackers are highly suspect, too. And are we sure the secondary is in good shape? Longtime nickelback Taron Johnson is out of the picture, and Maxwell Hairston is a dubious starter at cornerback.

Major offseason additions who are expected to start for the Bills' defense include ex-Dolphin Bradley Chubb, mercurial journeyman C.J. Gardner-Johnson, nickel Dee Alford, and another safety to join CJGJ in Geno Stone, who can't cover or tackle whatsoever. Take it from a Bengals fan who knows.

Between Willis' own rushing ability, Achane's explosiveness, and Miami's blend of size and athleticism in the trenches, I feel like they'll be able to run at will on Buffalo's front seven. They aren't much better than the group that ranked 28th in run defense this past season.

A season split seems doable. Theoretically, if Willis is an upgrade over Tua Tagovailoa, that alone should be a big boon to Miami's hopes, whether it's Week 11 on the road or Week 17 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Tua-led Fins crushed the Bills 30-13 at home in their last meeting. What exactly has Buffalo done to get better?