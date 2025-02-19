There are still a few weeks from the start of free agency, and there is a lot of work that needs to be done by Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins just to get cap compliant.

Miami will have to restructure some deals and cut a few more, but the chances of some players leaving that probably should aren't likely. Three players stand out as being on their last legs, but for whatever reason, the Dolphins keep them around.

Looking over the current roster and the players already slated to hit free agency, it's hard for many fans to wrap their heads around why some players still have space on the Dolphins roster.

Julian Hill has had two years to prove he isn't what the Dolphins need

Hill has potential, and no one is denying that, but he shouldn't be on the 53-man roster. He is a practice squad player at best, and if other teams were to poach him, would the Dolphins be out of anything significant?

Miami is so enamored with Hill that they released Durham Smythe for cap reasons. That made sense, but the growing theory is the front office will draft a tight end to develop; some believe they may target a TE in round one if Tyler Warren falls. Meanwhile, Hill is on the roster. Releasing Hill won't save the Dolphins a ton of money, but even $1.03 million to a $4,000 dead hit is still something.

Everyone but the Dolphins have seen enough of Erik Ezukanma

Saving another $1.1 million in cap space isn't a big deal in the overall picture but Ezukanma would give the Dolphins more than he has as a player if he were to be cut. Miami carries not dead money with his release.

From injuries to finding a way to get on the field when he is healthy, Ezukanma has not shown he is ready to continue taking up a roster spot that another player could have. Ezukanma is easily replaced on the roster and it is interesting to see that he still has a spot on the roster given Miami's nickel and dime approach to getting even with the cap. In many cases, cutting a player that creates another hole isn't ideal, but in this case, that hole won't be that big.

Jake Bailey needs to follow Danny Crossman's career path

Crossman is no longer with the Dolphins. Mike McDaniel ended the special teams coach's time in Miami and Jake Bailey should join him. The punter is erratic and inconsistent and will count $2.52 million in cap space this year. Miami can recover all but $550K of that salary.

It wouldn't take a lot to find a replacement that would cost the league minimum or even an undrafted rookie. They simply can't be as bad as Bailey. If the Dolphins are holding onto him because he can hold for Jason Sanders, then maybe they should find another kicker as well.

