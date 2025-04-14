4 best upgrades the Dolphins made to their roster in the 2025 offseason

The Miami Dolphins offseason is far from over, and there are still big, if not bold, moves to make before the roster settles ahead of the start of training camp.

Miami didn't make as many moves as some may have thought. Their salary cap was a problem from the start, and despite being able to move money around, they were not able to get the cap number to a workable level. For the second year in a row, the Dolphins spent more time bargain shopping in an effort to fill their pantry.

How this will translate in the 2025 regular season isn't easy to predict. The Dolphins have had huge offseasons that appeared to put the team in a position to run away with the division, but we all saw them completely fall apart instead.



Maybe this is the right route to go. Clearly, Miami believes the core of the roster is good enough if they can stay healthy.



Here is a look at where the Dolphins got better ahead of this year's NFL Draft.

Best roster upgrades the Miami Dolphins made in the 2025 offseason

James Daniels is better than Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg

James Daniels is coming off an Achilles injury that sidelined him for most of the 2024 season. Once again, Chris Grier found his injured veteran at a reasonably lower cost.

When healthy, Daniels is a good interior guard who plays physically at the point of attack. He can run block and pass protect equally well.

Daniels is a clear upgrade over what the Dolphins had last year, but he can't play both guard positions at the same time, so in reality, there is still work to do before the unit as a whole is better.

Ryan Stonehouse makes Jake Bailey expendable

To be realistic, Jake Bailey makes himself expendable. Bailey is incredibly inconsistent when punting the ball and rarely shows his ability to boom kicks. He is three years removed from being a Pro Bowl punter, but that ended with him being in Bill Belichick's doghouse and eventually being released.

Ryan Stonehouse is another former Pro Bowler. The Dolphins fired Danny Crossman and hired Craig Auckerman to take over the special teams. Stonehouse was very good under Auckerman with the Titans. The Dolphins expect both punters to compete for the job, but this shouldn't be much of a competition.

Miami Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

Ifeatu Melifonwu isn't perfect, but he brings more than Jordan Poyer

The Dolphins knew they were going to have to replace Jordan Poyer this offseason. It was a mistake bringing him to Miami last year. Replacing him is Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The former Lions safety isn't a great pickup, but he is good enough and consistent enough to fill the rather small shoes left behind by Poyer.

Melifonwu can play physically and support the run. He comes from a well-coached system in Detroit and should be able to seamlessly transition to the Anthony Weaver system.

Pharaoh Brown is a quiet upgrade at tight end

While it remains to be seen where players like K.J. Britt will stand out as a defender compared to Anthony Walker, Pharaoh Brown is the type of tight end that should improve the Dolphins' tight end unit.

Pharoah Brown will replace Durham Smythe, who had a good career with Miami. Brown is a much better blocker than Smythe, but far less of a contributor in the passing game as a receiver.

The Dolphins don't need him to be a receiver, so if Brown carves out his spot blocking as what amounts to an extra tackle, Miami is in a good position, especially in the run game.