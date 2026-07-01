5 2026 predictions that will have Dolphins fans thrilled about the future

Expectations for the 2026 Miami Dolphins are not high, but that doesn't mean there won't be a reason to get excited.

The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode. Not a soft reset, or another attempt by Chris Grier to turn things around. There have been monumental, if not historic, changes to the Dolphins, and it's not just on the field. Jon-Eric Sullivan not only replaced Grier but was also given the opportunity to hire his own head coach.

Jeff Hafley and Sullivan may not succeed in what they are hoping to accomplish, but this offseason has been about attacking the salary cap situation and a culture that lacked discipline, accountability, and winning.

Miami Dolphins fans won't be able to ignore these 2026 possibilities

Defense will be better than expected

There isn't much love for the Dolphins' defense heading into the 2026 season. CB and safety have questions, while edge remains unanswered. Miami may not be earning much respect now, but the defense could impress a lot of people this season.

Chris Johnson looks like a legitimate steal at corner, and Chop Robinson could see a major resurgence this year (see below). Add in Kenneth Grant getting one-on-one film work done with his position coach, and suddenly, three of the questions are answered. Miami may not become a top-10 defensive unit, but by the end of the season, they will be playing like it. Fans will love the attention to physical toughness.

TuTu Atwell earns a new contract

Atwell may not be as shifty and quick as Tyreek Hill was, but the man can fly. Willis has a big arm and can deliver the ball on the run. His ability to move in, around, and out of the pocket will give Atwell time to use that speed to find openings in the defense.

A lot of attention is being paid to the lack of quality receivers on the Dolphins' roster, but the fact is, there are promising young players to build around who will get opportunities. Atwell has five seasons in the league, but he was often overshadowed by higher-profile receivers on the Rams. In Miami, he will get a chance to prove himself capable of being at least a number two receiver. If he does, he will get an extension.

Jacob Rodriguez' DROTY potential

The Dolphins' second-round draft pick has already started to make an impression on the defense. His ability to force turnovers is hard to overlook. With uncertainty surrounding Jordyn Brooks' future, Rodriguez could find himself taking over if Brooks gets traded.

Rodriguez carries Zach Thomas vibes on the field, and his play this season will give him a place in the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year chatter. He has the potential to be that good.

Chop Robinson returns to form in year 3

Speaking of Rookie of the Year talk, Robinson found himself in that position his first season with the Dolphins, but his following two seasons left fans wondering if he was becoming a bust. This year, in Hafley's system, Robinson is going to take his play to another level.

In his second year, some in the media predicted double-digit sack totals. This year, he might actually accomplish it. He has the tools to be great, but he needs a scheme that fits his abilities. It seems this one does.

Malik Willis makes QB decision hard on GM

The Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback high in next year's draft, but this year, Willis is going to make the Dolphins rethink that need. Willis is going to start slow, but by midseason, he will find his groove and the Dolphins will start seeing signs of a franchise-level quarterback.

Willis is only on a three-year contract, but if he can show Miami that he has what it takes, it could give Jon-Eric Sullivan a reason to draft differently in round one, and then add a QB on day two, essentially giving the team over to Willis without the pressure of looking behind him.