Dolphins should ditch their safety net at one critical position

The Miami Dolphins didn't waste much time offloading veterans such as Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, among others. They also opted not to retain many of their myriad free agents.

However, after contract extensions for stud running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer, there are more core players Miami could (and should) part ways with. Or perhaps at least one at a position of strength.

Thanks in part to the selection of Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with the 43rd overall pick, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan could cash in on a valuable trade chip at that position.

A linebacker trade should be the Miami Dolphins' next no-brainer move

Both first-team All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson are on expiring contracts. The sooner the Dolphins can establish Rodriguez as the face of the linebacker corps and get him on-field reps, the better it'll be for Miami in the bigger picture.

While there is some merit to keeping a veteran mentor around as Rodriguez makes the leap to the NFL, it wouldn't be logical for the Fins to cling to both Brooks and Dodson when they can exchange either of them for future draft compensation.

Brooks would yield a bigger return in a trade and will cost more to re-sign next offseason. That said, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques is reporting that the front office is keen to keep him in the fold:

"Brooks has expressed multiple times his interest in remaining with the Dolphins long term, and Miami isn't exactly flush with extension-eligible players. Despite the massive roster churn over the past several months and the fact that the team drafted a pair of off-ball linebackers, it's likely Miami reaches an agreement with the NFL's leading tackler from last season."

Although Miami has no shortage of future money to fork over for top-market contracts, it'd be wise to sell high on Brooks right now.

Doesn't seem like that's in the cards. So, as a happy medium, we could see Dodson take his talents away from South Beach before long.

Multiple other contenders, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, could use a player of Dodson's caliber as the final piece of their defense. The Bengals or, say, the now-Devin Lloyd-less Jacksonville Jaguars, are just a couple of teams that immediately come to mind with front offices who'd part with at least a mid-round pick to secure Dodson's services.

While Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley is still sorting out what role hybrid linebacker/big nickel type Kyle Louis will play, the draft investments in Louis and Rodriguez more or less tipped Miami's hand.

If the new regime is indeed circling a sizable payday for Brooks, what's the use of retaining Dodson when there's a clear plug-and-play replacement in Rodriguez, who's already made a strong impression?

Pairing Brooks and Rodriguez with a bit of Louis sprinkled in should allow Miami to maintain linebacker as a position of strength.

Dodson will have a legit training camp battle to fend off Rodriguez for the starting spot next to Brooks. It seems like a no-brainer move for the Dolphins to get what they can for Dodson, and fast-track their youngsters toward some much-needed hard learning on the job.