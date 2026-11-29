The Miami Dolphins were hoping to earn their second win of the season this week and complete a season sweep of the New York Jets, but it wasn't in the cards. Miami fell to their rivals 23-12 at home, with the offense struggling to get anything going for what feels like the 50th time this season.

Both teams made a comedy of errors throughout the contest, but the Dolphins' mistakes were ultimately more costly. Penalties and missed assignments plagued them on both sides of the ball, while the Jets were able to overcome their own issues to win this one comfortably.

Dolphins fans have endured a rough season, and this week may have been the most disheartening yet. Still, not every aspect of this game was inherently negative. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Dolphins' 10th loss of the season.

Run defense, Kyle McCord's struggles headline instant reactions to the Miami Dolphins loss to the Jets

The Dolphins won't win another game until Malik Willis returns

No matter how you feel about quarterback Malik Willis and his future in Miami, it's become increasingly clear how much he was helping to hide just how poor his surrounding cast is. Kyle McCord has played his heart out, but his limited athleticism and lack of standout traits have made the Dolphins' offense largely ineffective in his three starts.

Do the Dolphins win any of the three games Willis has missed if he were able to be out there? Maybe, maybe not. But the offense is often dead on arrival thanks to the inconsistency and overall lack of talent, and Willis at least has the physical ability to occasionally overcome it. Hopefully, he returns sooner rather than later.

Dolphins offensive line issues continue

Another week, another disastrous outing by Austin Jackson. The much-maligned offensive tackle gave up yet another sack this week, his sixth of the year, according to Pro Football Focus. Jackson left the game roughly halfway through due to a knee injury, but it may be time for him to sit on the bench regardless of his health.

The rest of the offensive line didn't fare much better in this game. Kadyn Proctor had some nice moments as a pass protector, and Aaron Brewer made a few plays in the run game, but it was an overall ugly game up front for the Dolphins.

Miami's defense did everything they could to keep them in the game

Outside of a few big plays, Miami's defense kept the Jets offense in check. Their run defense was especially impressive, allowing just 75 yards on 29 carries. Geno Smith did manage to push the downfield effectively in the passing game, but Miami was able to firm up in the red zone multiple times to keep the Jets out of the end zone.

They came close to forcing multiple fumbles as well, any of which could have swung the game in their favor. Their efforts ultimately meant nothing to the outcome, but it's another example of Jeff Hafley's impressive job coaching up his young defense.

Dolphins special teams need a complete overhaul

I won't sugarcoat it: everything about the Dolphins' special teams this season has been a disaster. Forget that they are on their third kicker and second punter, or that they've managed just one kick or punt return over 40 yards. They are allowing a staggering 34.57 yards per kick return, according to The Football Database, including the 93-yard return they allowed this week.

That is the worst in the league by a massive margin. The team right behind them, the Seattle Seahawks, are allowing 27.36 yards per return. Even with how little quality depth the Dolphins have on the roster to play key roles on special teams, it's hard not to wonder if special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is on the hot seat.

Dolphins secondary showed their youth

As valiantly as the Dolphins' defense played in this game, the few big plays they did give up were through the air. Miami's young secondary has shown flashes of brilliance this season, with rookies like Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe often being the ones creating turnovers for the unit.

Still, their overall success defending opposing passing games has been, well...inconsistent at best. Through the end of Week 11, only the Tennessee Titans allowed QBs to complete a higher percentage of passes than the Dolphins, and no team has fewer passes defended than Miami this season.

Growing pains were always going to be the theme of this Dolphins team, so there is no reason to panic about the secondary's struggles just yet. For the rest of this season, however, don't be surprised if the big plays by opposing offenses keep showing up.