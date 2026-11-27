The 2026-27 NFL season was never supposed to be an encouraging one for the Miami Dolphins. While there were some ultimate optimists out there at the start of the year who believed the Dolphins could miraculously muster 7-9 wins somehow, a playoff berth was never actually in the cards.

And with a 1-9 record, we can quote the late Dennis Green by saying, "They are who we thought they were."

But in truth, that quote only applies if we look at Miami's record. In reality, the Dolphins have played far better than their record would suggest. The Dolphins have put up a fight with some of the NFL's best, and the young rookies have given the fan base something to actually be optimistic about going forward.

Heading into the season, we wanted to see progress from this team, and we have. We only thought it would be Miami's offense that kept the Dolphins in games, when in fact, it's been the defense.

Miami Dolphins are on the right track with their rebuild

The more worrisome part of the Dolphins' personnel going into the year was the secondary. Yet, rookies Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe have been overtly impressive as the season rolled on. Add in the solid and consistent play of Zayne Anderson and JuJu Brents, respectively, and it's become clear how Miami's turned into a top-10 defense.

In front of them, Jacob Rodriguez has been a machine. Fresh off a 13-tackle performance against Buffalo, Rodriguez has solidified why he's in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. To his credit, Johnson should be in that conversation as well.

As a unit, Miami's defense held its own against the Bills. Josh Allen has tormented the Dolphins for years, and although he did eclipse 300 passing yards this past Sunday, it took 45 pass attempts for him to get there, and he finished with more interceptions than touchdowns.

Miami also didn't allow Allen to take off and run at any point in the game and, relatively, held the Bills' rushing attack in check at 3.5 yards per carry, outside of James Cook having a nice afternoon. Not bad for a team that just lost three defensive tackles in a week.

Dolphins' offense is where the progression is slowing

As mentioned, Miami's offense was what was expected to turn heads, if there was going to be any reason to. In the preseason, we only saw the first unit on one drive, and they made it count with a touchdown against Washington on the opening drive. That gave fans the ammunition to believe the Dolphins' offense could do something.

Unfortunately, that never carried over to the regular season, and when the Dolphins lost their best player, De'Von Achane, for the season, the offense took a considerable blow.

Malik Willis was already given a bad hand when the Dolphins' front office traded away their No. 1 wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan deserves high praise for making the move, but it did leave Willis with little to work with in the passing game.

Willis has struggled this season, and with him currently out on injured reserve, it's been challenging to get a diagnosis for him as the team's starter. Some fans have already seen enough, but Willis is going to be here next year, and he'll be given more opportunities, regardless.

In the meantime, Kyle McCord hasn't fared any better. McCord threw for just 102 yards against Buffalo on 33 pass attempts. That's just a 3.1 average!

But his receivers didn't provide him much help either. Caleb Douglas was the hot topic coming out of training camp and in the early part of the season after proving draft-day critics wrong. But with several drops lately -- which was the big knock on him in college -- criticisms of the former Texas Tech WR are slowly returning.

Chris Bell was a tremendous draft pick by Sullivan, and the fact that the Louisville receiver has worked as hard as he has to get on the field this season should be commended. However, it may be in Miami's best interest to shut him down for the rest of the season.

Bell often still looks hurt, while also potentially having trouble picking up the offense. He, too, dropped a perfect pass from McCord on Sunday, and it just makes you wonder if Bell should sit and heal for the rest of the year while learning the playbook.

Nevertheless, this has been a positive progression for head coach Jeff Hafley and his team...even if the record doesn't show it. At the end of the day, Hafley has a team that fights hard week in and week out. At this point of the rebuild, that's all we can ask for.

There are certainly bumps in the road. At 1-9, they have to be. Miami's offense has underwhelmed, and the special teams are terrible. But with a top-10 defense, a team that gives its all, will have a high draft pick that could be No. 1 overall, and have money to spend next offseason, I'd say the Dolphins' rebuild is going better than most of us thought possible.