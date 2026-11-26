The NFL doesn't take Thanksgiving off, but the Miami Dolphins won't be playing, as they were given the day off to be with family and friends. It's where we all should be, so Happy Thanksgiving to all of you and your family!

The Dolphins are entering an interesting week as they face the New York Jets for the second time this season. It's a great opportunity for the team to get a second win. Let's be honest: getting the top draft pick in 2027 would be fantastic, but beating the Jets twice in a season where two wins may be all they get comes with much greater internal pride.

This Thanksgiving, every Dolphins fan should be rooting for another beatdown of Gang Green, but even if they lose, there is still a lot for Miami fans to be thankful for.

Miami Dolphins fans have a lot to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving

Jeff Hafley

No one knows if the Dolphins' new head coach is going to be the guy who turns the franchise around or just another in a long line of failures. There is something genuine about Hafley that is resonating outside the building. The players love him, but not for his friendship; they love him for his toughness as a coach.

Hafley falls somewhere in between Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel. He is proving to be a players' coach whose expectations and discipline are not considered detrimental. Hafley is building a foundation, and with that comes patience many fans don't have, but time will tell. For now, having him was the best option for a team that was rebuilding a culture of failure.

No more Chris Grier

It took nine years for Stephen Ross to finally see what Dolphins fans had seen. Grier was a big part of the problems and none of the solutions. Jon-Eric Sullivan's draft class has already blown Grier's best class out of the water.

Sullivan has been saddled with fixing everything wrong with the franchise. From a salary cap nightmare to a bad internal core belief in what the team was doing, the new GM faced a steep hill. He attacked it running.

Next year, Sullivan gets another round of draft picks and will face free agency with real money to spend.

A clear vision for the future

For those 9 years under Chris Grier, the Dennis Hickey period, and even Jeff Ireland, there was never a clear direction. Fans had to dig through what was being built only to realize the answer was nothing. 20 years of wasted drafts, overpaid free agents, and a lack of culture permeated the fan base's psyche.

As with Hafley, there is no telling if this new direction is going to work, but it's the first time everyone can see something being erected. A group of young players who are playing for more than themselves. A team that is acting like a team, bonded with each other; more importantly, players who don't want to lead the rest of the roster or staff down.

What Hafley and Sullivan have brought with them from Green Bay is more than just a talking point. They are teaching and preaching it, and despite losing eight games, the players are buying in.

Incoming salary cap relief

Next year, the Dolphins will have more than $100 million in cap space to spend on contract extensions and free agency. With a top-10 defense 11 weeks into this season, what will Sullian and Hafley do when they can add quality veterans to the roster?

Miami still has to deal with the QB position, but many players are playing at a level few outside the building expected. Next year, the Dolphins' approach will likely be to identify players with the same mentality as the ones they have now. Guys who are zeroed in on the team-first mentality.

Overperforming young roster

Defensively, how can anyone not be impressed with how the unit is ranking? 10th overall in total defense, with three starting rookies and a handful of off-the-street starting veterans. Castoffs from other teams, and only a few players with genuine experience.

On offense, it may not be as good, but a trio of rookie WRs is proving they belong in the NFL. A first-round rookie guard/tackle is consistently grading at an "A" level, and again, most of the players are still young. A core of youth that is bonding and playing far better than expected.