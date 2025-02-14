5 potential RBs that could replace Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins roster

There were no big surprise moments of eyebrow-raising "oh my's" when it was revealed on Friday that the Miami Dolphins have informed Raheem Mostert they are releasing him this offseason. Everyone knew it was coming.



With the Dolphins now short two running backs, Jeff Wilson is an impending free agent, they will need to replace them on the roster. That should make Miami general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel happy as they continue to add mid-round running back talent during the draft.

While some fans will hope the Dolphins will consider former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of April's NFL Draft if he falls. But Miami doesn't need him and likely won't draft him. That's not the kind of running back that will replace Mostert.

The Dolphins need a pounder with the ball. A short-yardage type who can pick up the tough yards on third down or on the goal line. Miami has speed in De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, and now they need a thumper.

5 RBs who the Miami Dolphins could add in 2025 to replace Raheem Mostert

Dare Ogunbowale (Houston Texans)

The soon-to-be former Houston Texan has played under recently hired Bobby Slowik, and they could reunite in Miami. After eight seasons in the NFL, Dare Ogunbowale will be a low-end vet minimum signing and will have to challenge for a roster spot, but given the Dolphins' current situation, it might not be that hard.

Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kareem Hunt is coming off a disappointing Super Bowl loss but at this stage of his career, he knows his starting days are behind him and that means his salary won't be as high either. Hunt would fit in well with Miami and give McDaniel a bruising running back that would offset the speed. He makes his money hitting the trenches and picking up the tough yards but he can also still spring it for big gains.

Kenneth Gainwell (Philadelphia Eagles)

Kenneth Gainwell is a bruising runner that is hard to take down. He has a Super Bowl ring on his finger and no future in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley. Now, he will hit free agency, where he will not take on a starter role or even a primary back role. Gainwell is one of those needed backup running backs who needs more opportunity. He could get more reps in Miami and maybe challenge Wright for playing time, but he is likely going to get more play from other teams.

Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers)

Jordan Mason never played under McDaniel in San Francisco, but he knows the type of offense because they are very similar. Mason won't be a player who gets a lot of free-agent love early in the process, but he could join the Dolphins and continue the trend of former 49ers coming to Miami.

Mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Since 2018, Miami has drafted a running back every year but one. They made up for that by drafting two the previous year. With Mostert gone and Wilson likely to follow as an impending free agent, the Dolphins will have to dip into the draft pool, and no one is concerned about it. If there is one thing Grier has done well with, it's drafting running backs.

