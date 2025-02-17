5 trades the Miami Dolphins could make before the start of free agency

Free agency is less than a month away. Chris Grier has a lot to do in the meantime and he could look to make some phone calls to help fix the holes on the Miami Dolphins roster.

The Dolphins' biggest problem areas are safety and along the interior of the offensive line. They have a lot more, but those two positions are the biggest needs entering the offseason.

Whether the Dolphins are trying to move players off their own roster or bring players in from another team, they need to keep turning over the rocks to find value where they can. Here are some trades Grier and Co. can swing before free agency opens up next month.

Tyrann Mathieu could have another year left, maybe two

Mathieu has been one of the best safeties in the NFL since he was drafted, but his time in the league is winding down. He is under contract with the Saints, who may not want to pay his high salary this year.

More likely a post-June 1st trade, the Dolphins would be able to work this out after free agency and the draft already knowing if they need more help at the position. The veteran has missed one game over the last five seasons but is three years removed from his last Pro Bowl. If Miami can swing a deal it could be a cheap move that helps both the Dolphins and the Saints.

Trading for Evan Neal would make a lot of sense and cost very little

The former 2021 first-round pick has not been good for the Giants. While he is much better in run protection, he is bad in pass protection. That may not be good for the Dolphins but in his NFL career the last three years, he has played tackle.

At Alabama he was a pretty good guard and that is one of the reasons the Giants took him in round one. Trading for Neal would cost Miami little but he has a history with Tua at Alabama. It might be worth a swap of late-round picks to see if he can move inside.

Germaine Pratt requested a trade out of Cincinnati

Pratt is more likely going to be a little more expensive than Grier wants to pay, but he led the Bengals in tackles last season and is a physically menacing linebacker. The Dolphins need more players like Pratt on defense and he would pair well Jordyn Brooks.

Chances are, Pratt would cost Miami a mid-round draft pick, but other teams will be making offers, and that will drive his compensation up. Add to that the likelihood he wants a new deal ASAP and this one isn't likely going to happen despite the need and the fit.

Bradley Chubb could be made available after June 1st.

When the draft is in the rearview mirror, and free agency has dried up, teams that failed to address certain positions could look to make moves prior to the start of training camp. This is where Chubb could come into play. First, the Dolphins would need to wait until the first of June to save the most money. A pre-June1 trade would save only $1.27 million, while after June 1, that number jumps to $19 million. Will Chubb draw interest, given the fact he missed all of last season? He should, but the money will be the biggest concern for teams, depending on how it all breaks down.

No one wants to hear it but Jaelan Phillips should be made available.

Phillips has more value to the Dolphins than not being on their roster. That isn't the question. His future in Miami is. Phillips will play the 2025 season, the 5th-year option, and will be a free agent after the season.

Given his injury history, Miami should not explore an extension until at least the 2025 season concludes. It would be risky for a team to take Phillips, given the fact he has missed so much time the last two seasons, but NFL teams take risks. If the right call is made to Grier, he has to at least consider what he could get. Trading Phillips would save the team $13 million with no dead money.

