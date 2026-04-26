8 Dolphins draft picks have one thing in common that can't be a coincidence

When the Miami Dolphins began their draft process, no one expected them to draft so many players from the great state of Texas. Through six rounds, the Dolphins drafted five players from the state. That alone seems a bit odd for any team with as many draft picks as the Dolphins do.

Miami ended up with 12 total draft picks when all was said and done. You would think that drafting a couple of players from Texas Tech would be ironic, but fans will be shocked to learn that 8 members of their draft class were college teammates.

College teammates the Dolphins drafted this year:



Jacob Rodriguez and Caleb Douglas

Trey Moore and Michael Taaffe

Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Kevin Coleman Jr. and Seydou Traore — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 25, 2026

Miami Dolphins couldn't find a way to break up college roommates

It's hard to believe this is remotely possible, but it is. Rodriguez's selection was followed by one of the biggest reaches of the entire Dolphins draft. Caleb Douglas has so much to learn before he can be a reliable contributor, let alone a solid starter. It's as if the board magnets fell off as time was running out, and someone yelled, "He was Rodriguez's roommate."

Most of the media draft experts like what the Dolphins did on days two and three, but some of these players, especially in round three, come with developmental needs. Miami needed to find starters, but it looks more like they found backups instead, at least to start their careers.

Sullivan has kept to the high-character mantra that he was preaching in the lead-up to the draft. Teams take risks on players every year, but taking a player with a medical concern, or maybe a slight character issue, typically defines that "risk." For the Dolphins, they took players who have none of that, but also don't have similar playing metrics.

That doesn't mean these players won't work out. Miami drafted 12 guys with leadership qualities and high football IQs. Some get dirty, some get physical, and each of them brings something different to the roster, but only a handful show as bona fide future starters.

The Dolphins took a risk, but it's hard to look past the fact that they drafted in pairs; that's something Jon-Eric Sullivan needs to be asked about.